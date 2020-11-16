Ascentra CEO remembered for positive attitude, support for Bettendorf

Added Jantzi: "Negativity didn't have a place" with Owen. He will be remembered for his "kindness and ability to see the good of everybody and to make sure what we did was for the good of everybody.

"He was all about everybody else and not Dale."

In addition to the new headquarters built under Owen's tenure, Ascentra remodeled its West 3rd Street office in Davenport and relocated its central Davenport office to the Hilltop Campus Village to the prominent corner of Brady and Locust streets.

In July, Ascentra was honored as Iowa's best-in-state credit union for 2020 by Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista.

Owen began his financial career working at First National Bank in Moline in 1988, while also taking night classes to complete a degree in banking and finance from Black Hawk College, Moline.

He continued working toward higher education while taking on roles at several different banking institutions. After graduating from Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1999 with a degree in public administration, he began working for Ascentra, formerly Alcoa Employees and Community Credit Union.