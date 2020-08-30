ASK SCORE: Helping small businesses manage change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: What has been the role of Quad Cities SCORE in the COVID-19 shut down and partial restart periods?

SCORE: As in the former “normal” environment, we help our small-business clients understand how to manage through changes in external conditions. This one, the pandemic, is an unprecedented challenge for everyone, but especially for small-business owners. SCORE does not offer information on the specifics of grant or loan programs, applications, deadlines or processes for obtaining support. Because federal and state programs have been rapidly changing, there are better sources for the specifics. But we do help our clients find these resources.

SCORE mentors have also helped a broad array of businesses adapt to demands that are unique for their products and services. For example, longtime curbside and takeout food service establishments have had to adjust their operations as well as those confronting the need for “no touch” delivery of food for the first time. Ordering, delivery and tracking systems for food service businesses have drastically changed in their importance. These are not necessarily the same challenges for every restaurant and takeout business. COVID-19 has also affected small-business clients in food delivery, transportation, home services and health care. We call this helping the client “pivot” to new conditions.