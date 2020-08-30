ASK SCORE: Helping small businesses manage change

Question: What has been the role of Quad Cities SCORE in the COVID-19 shut down and partial restart periods?
SCORE: As in the former “normal” environment, we help our small-business clients understand how to manage through changes in external conditions. This one, the pandemic, is an unprecedented challenge for everyone, but especially for small-business owners. SCORE does not offer information on the specifics of grant or loan programs, applications, deadlines or processes for obtaining support. Because federal and state programs have been rapidly changing, there are better sources for the specifics. But we do help our clients find these resources.
SCORE mentors have also helped a broad array of businesses adapt to demands that are unique for their products and services. For example, longtime curbside and takeout food service establishments have had to adjust their operations as well as those confronting the need for “no touch” delivery of food for the first time. Ordering, delivery and tracking systems for food service businesses have drastically changed in their importance. These are not necessarily the same challenges for every restaurant and takeout business. COVID-19 has also affected small-business clients in food delivery, transportation, home services and health care. We call this helping the client “pivot” to new conditions.
A common need for all is to adjust customer and prospect communications, starting with the enterprise website. But the messages and how they are delivered are not the same! Similarly, the “pivots” from shutdown to restart are not the same for every enterprise. By understanding the unique products and services of each enterprise, SCORE has helped with planning and executing these changes.
A common question received by SCORE mentors has been “Which of these changes will likely be permanent?” That is as difficult to perfectly predict as the end of the pandemic. But we do know the answers will vary by industry, market segment and individual enterprise. SCORE mentors have helped in thinking through the answers to this question for each of their clients.
Next month: What new customer expectations have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic and which ones are likely to be permanent?
SCORE is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to the formation, growth and success of small businesses. The Quad Cities Chapter is run by over 30 volunteers who have in-depth, practical experience running and managing businesses.
