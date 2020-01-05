Ask SCORE: How do I turn my idea into a business?

How do you do this? Hire an expensive research or consulting firm? No. Get out and talk to your prospective customers, ask what about their needs and problems, test your products or services with prospective customers to identify what value they create, evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of potential competitors. Difficult? It’s work, for sure, but it’s not complex nor expensive. It can even be fun. Your SCORE mentor can help. We have knowledge, experience and tools to help you turn your great idea into a successful and sustainable business.

SCORE is a non-profit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. We have been doing this for more than 50 years. Because our work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and thanks to our network of volunteers, we are able to deliver our services at no charge or at very low cost.

Locally, Quad Cities SCORE has 40+ mentors helping over 300 clients who are aspiring entrepreneurs or starting or growing a business, who need help with challenges in managing an existing business or are seeking to buy or exit an established business. Education and mentorship are delivered via in-person or virtual one-on-one meetings, in-person workshops, online via Webinars, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, mentor-client panel discussions and special events as well as in collaboration with other local economic and business development partners.

