Ask SCORE: How do I turn my idea into a business?

Q: I have a great idea for a new business. How do I make it a reality?
SCORE: We get this question all of the time. Our response is to listen to your idea then ask if you have tested it with prospective customers and identified if there are other businesses doing something similar.
Embedded in our questions are the important concepts of “market validation," “product-market fit,” “value proposition” and “competitive market positioning” – all are essential to business success.
You don’t need to be an MBA to understand or apply them. By validation, we mean have you developed your idea from identifying an unmet need or problem that your business’s products or services help to fill or solve? If not, a market may not exist for what you plan to do.
Starting a business without proven market demand is a sure path to failure. Sound obvious? It is, but many entrepreneurs start businesses without validation of market need, a key factor leading to small business failure rates of up to 80%.
If so, have you asked your prospective customers if your solution fits their need or solves the problem that you think they have?
This is a question of product-market fit. Simply put, does your business idea deliver a solution to meet an unmet need or solve a problem in a new or better way? If the need/problem-solution fit isn’t clear, it does not mean that you have a bad idea. It does mean that you have work to do to refine your product or service features and benefits to better align with your prospective customer's specific requirements.
Related to the product-market fit discovery and refinement process, it is critical that you clearly understand your value proposition. Value is created when a customer benefits from using your solution to meet their needs or solve their problems.
Value is much more than just the benefits associated with the features, functions and price of your product or services. It can include availability, customer service responsiveness, support after the sale, training, customization and financing.
In every case, you need to ask your prospective customers what value your solutions create for them. Value (not cost) will drive your pricing strategy as well as your market positioning.
Remember our earlier point about knowing about other businesses who are doing something similar? Every idea, every business, has competition. It is extremely rare to find a market where your business is unique. If there is demand, and you’re alone, other businesses will certainly enter.
Competition is a fact of life and can be an opportunity to put your product-market fit and value proposition findings to work in establishing a differentiated position in the market. You can distinguish your business by delivering solutions that offer a better fit with customer requirements and/or delivering more value to customers than a competitor.
The bottom line: Great ideas for a new business are not worth much unless and until you validate the market, match your products or services to fit actual customer needs and deliver distinctive value to differentiate your business in its competitive market.
How do you do this? Hire an expensive research or consulting firm? No. Get out and talk to your prospective customers, ask what about their needs and problems, test your products or services with prospective customers to identify what value they create, evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of potential competitors. Difficult? It’s work, for sure, but it’s not complex nor expensive. It can even be fun. Your SCORE mentor can help. We have knowledge, experience and tools to help you turn your great idea into a successful and sustainable business.
SCORE is a non-profit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. We have been doing this for more than 50 years. Because our work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and thanks to our network of volunteers, we are able to deliver our services at no charge or at very low cost.
