ASK SCORE: Need funding for your small business? SBA loan programs might be the answer

Read more to see if your business is eligible for SBA Debt Relief.

Find a lender

The first step to securing an SBA-guaranteed loan is to find a lender by filling out the SBA’s Lender Match Form. Within several days, interested lenders will contact you to fill out a loan application and guide you through the lending process.

Explore your options

As you work to understand your business’ financing options, it helps to have someone you trust by your side, like a SCORE mentor, to help you explore options and choose the right lender. A SCORE mentor will support you through the entire loan process, from research to application to finally getting the capital your business needs. Contact a SCORE mentor today.

Since 1964, SCORE “Mentors to America’s Small Business” has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners through mentoring and business workshops. More than 10,000 volunteer business mentors in over 250 chapters serve their communities through entrepreneur education dedicated to the formation, growth and success of small businesses. For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 1-800-634-0245 for the SCORE chapter nearest you. Visit SCORE at www.score.org.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.