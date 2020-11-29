ASK SCORE: Need funding for your small business? SBA loan programs might be the answer

A lack of capital is one of the biggest barriers to an entrepreneur pulling the trigger on a new business venture, or for a small-business owner looking to take business to the next level.
Because insufficient capital is such a common challenge, it’s also common for business owners to take out loans to get the cash they need to launch or grow. If you fall into this category but are having trouble getting financing, applying for a loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Loan Program may be a good next step.
Securing financing
Lenders assess the risk of a potential borrower and the borrower’s business before deciding to grant a loan. If you’ve been hit by poor credit in the past or have limited credit, you may have a difficult time obtaining the funding you need.
That’s where the SBA Loan Program comes in. Through the program, businesses can receive an SBA-guaranteed loan. The SBA does not lend money directly to small-business owners. Instead, it acts as an intermediary between the lender and the borrower to facilitate the loan. The SBA’s backing creates less risk on the part of the lender, making them more willing to lend.
Multiple options, benefits
Loans guaranteed by the SBA come in a couple of different forms. The most common is the 7(a) loan. With the 7(a) loan, a business can borrow a maximum of $5 million. These loans guarantee up to 85% of the amount borrowed if you’re borrowing $150,000 or less. If you’re borrowing more, the SBA guarantees up to 75%. This makes you a much more attractive borrower to a bank. The funds borrowed through a 7(a) loan can be used for working capital, expansion and equipment purchases.
Microloans are another type of SBA-backed loan. These loans cap borrowing at $50,000. The capital your business receives through an SBA-guaranteed microloan can be used in a variety of ways, including working capital, inventory, equipment and starting a business.
Unlike a bank that simply writes you a check then charges you payments with interest, an SBA-loan comes with a few added benefits.
• Competitive Terms
Because the lender knows the loan has the SBA’s backing, SBA-guaranteed loans typically offer competitive terms.
• Education
If eligible, your loan may come with support beyond financing. The SBA will set your business up with resources and support to help you start and manage your business.
• Lower Rates
SBA-backed loans usually offer lower down payments and longer repayment terms with lower rates compared to conventional loans.
Repaying in times of crises
Currently in 2020, with so many businesses facing financial difficulty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has ramped up its debt relief programs for small businesses. As a part of the SBA’s coronavirus debt relief effort, the administration is paying six months of principal, interest and any associated fees that SBA-guaranteed loan borrowers owe.
Read more to see if your business is eligible for SBA Debt Relief.
Find a lender
The first step to securing an SBA-guaranteed loan is to find a lender by filling out the SBA’s Lender Match Form. Within several days, interested lenders will contact you to fill out a loan application and guide you through the lending process.
Explore your options
As you work to understand your business’ financing options, it helps to have someone you trust by your side, like a SCORE mentor, to help you explore options and choose the right lender. A SCORE mentor will support you through the entire loan process, from research to application to finally getting the capital your business needs. Contact a SCORE mentor today.
Since 1964, SCORE “Mentors to America’s Small Business” has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners through mentoring and business workshops. More than 10,000 volunteer business mentors in over 250 chapters serve their communities through entrepreneur education dedicated to the formation, growth and success of small businesses. For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 1-800-634-0245 for the SCORE chapter nearest you. Visit SCORE at www.score.org.
Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.
