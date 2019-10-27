Welcome to the first edition of “Ask SCORE.”
SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, with more than 10,000 volunteers in 300 chapters across the United States. SCORE is a non-profit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship.
So what do you want to “Ask SCORE”?
Q: I want to start a business. How do I begin? Do I need to write a business plan first?
You have free articles remaining.
SCORE: This is one of our most frequently asked questions by those aspiring to become an entrepreneur. Although a business plan is certainly important, it’s not where you begin your journey.
Your first step is to critically assess yourself. Why do you want to start, own and operate your own business? Do you have what it takes? Are you creative? Flexible? Do you have knowledge and experience in the industry or market you want to enter? Are you focused and self-initiated? Are you a leader?
Do you have the courage and stamina to navigate the uncertainty and risks inherent in the world of small business? Can you effectively manage people? Money? Do you have a network of resources who can help you? Are your friends and family supportive?
These are just some of the questions that a SCORE mentor will ask in your first meeting. Importantly, each of the questions correlate with factors that can lead to business failure. The better you understand your strengths and weaknesses, the more likely you are to avoid the pitfalls ahead. Your responses and insights will help you to decide whether you want to proceed or identify gaps that you will need to close before you do. Entrepreneurship can be an exciting, fulfilling adventure.