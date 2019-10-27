* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

SCORE is a non-profit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. We have been doing this for more than 50 years. Because our work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and thanks to our network of volunteers, we are able to deliver our services at no charge or at very low cost.

Locally, Quad Cities SCORE has 40+ mentors helping over 300 clients who are aspiring entrepreneurs or starting or growing a business, who need help with challenges in managing an existing business or are seeking to buy or exit an established business. Education and mentorship are delivered via in-person or virtual one-on-one meetings, in-person workshops, online via Webinars, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, mentor-client panel discussions and special events as well as in collaboration with other local economic and business development partners.

SCORE is here to help you begin your journey. Contact us today.