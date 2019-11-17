{{featured_button_text}}
Q: People have told me that I should have a written business plan for my start-up business. That takes time away from working with potential customers. What exactly would a business plan do for me and my business?

SCORE: In our first Q&A, we suggested there were some things to do first—a lot of self-reflection about your flexibility, creativity, knowledge, courage and the risks associated with being an entrepreneur. But at some point, you will need to have a business plan, and it must be on paper. The reasons are many.

The most important reason for writing a business plan is that it helps to organize and clarify thinking about different aspects of starting, managing, and growing a business. The process is invaluable, no matter how good the first draft of the plan turns out to be, because it will bring to mind questions that might otherwise be overlooked. It will clarify the needs you will be serving and for whom. The plan will then provide a record of your understanding of your products and services, your market opportunities, and your target markets at the time it was written.

The plan is something you can use, over time, to evaluate where you are, for better or for worse. And you can change it as you gain experience. You can’t do everything, so most importantly, it will help you maintain your focus on what you do best and avoid opportunities that come along that may look enticing but could take you off track.

Successful business owners report that over time they have refined their plans and made them more specific. As they do so, the plan provides a basis for effectively communicating with a variety of stakeholders: banks and other financial institutions, potential donors or volunteers, partners, suppliers, even potential customers. It can be invaluable for networking that is crucial for new businesses.

This creative writing challenge sounds daunting to many. But thankfully there are many templates to follow. You can download and print some of these on Facebook at SCORE Mentors QC.

Next column: The typical content and organization of the business plan.

SCORE is a non-profit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. We have been doing this for more than 50 years. Because our work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and thanks to our network of volunteers, we are able to deliver our services at no charge or at very low cost.

Locally, Quad Cities SCORE has 40+ mentors helping over 300 clients who are aspiring entrepreneurs or starting or growing a business, who need help with challenges in managing an existing business or are seeking to buy or exit an established business. Education and mentorship are delivered via in-person or virtual one-on-one meetings, in-person workshops, online via Webinars, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, mentor-client panel discussions and special events as well as in collaboration with other local economic and business development partners.

SCORE is here to help you begin your journey. Contact us today.

