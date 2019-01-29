Nominations are now being accepted for the Quad-Cities' annual Athena and Male Champion of Change awards.
The Athena Leadership Awards, presented by Women Lead Change, honor individuals who demonstrate excellence in their profession, contribute time to improve the quality of life of others and assist women in reaching their full potential.
The Male Champion of Change Award recognizes men who stand alongside women as male allies, encourage others to notice the power of women leaders, plus illustrate the impact of gender diversity.
Nomination forms will be accepted until noon on Feb. 15. Finalists and awards will be presented at a luncheon on April 4, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, according to a news release.
The luncheon will feature a keynote address from Andrea Conner, president of Athena International.
Since 1982, more than 6,000 Athena awards have been presented in more than 500 communities across the world, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.WLCglobal.org.
—Times staff