Atomic Coffee Bar was denied a west Davenport location. They are opening in Rock Island instead.

Before Atomic Coffee Bar owner and operator Peter Schillaci committed to opening a new shop in Rock Island, he asked Davenport for permission to build a drive-thru location on West Locust Street, near West High School.
He hoped to build another narrow drive-thru-only coffee shop at 3919 W. Locust St. This was to be the third Atomic location, and the second in Davenport.
But the Zoning Board of Adjustments denied his request for a special use permit for the lot, citing possible traffic congestion and safety hazards caused by long lines of traffic.
"The petitioner could not demonstrate the proposed use would not block traffic or meet permissible use standards," stated Davenport Public Works Administration Communications and Preparedness Manager Robbin Dunn in an email.
Schillaci, a Portland native who opened the first Atomic Coffee Bar in 2016 in Davenport, said he felt he is being punished for the success of his other location.
“We thought we were a staple of Davenport,” Schillaci said.
Like the other two shops, the proposed location would have two lanes, one on each side of the building, with windows servicing both. Tuvi Mendel owns the proposed location, as confirmed at a meeting in February, and he and Schillaci have an agreement.
Jonathan Carstens, a project manager with Streamline Architects in East Moline, represented Atomic in the request. The staff report was prepared and presented in meetings by Scott Koops.
In an email exhibit from the revised city planning staff report, Carstens relayed to staff that Schillaci said the Atomic in Bettendorf would have the most comparable statistics to the new shop, because they have similar traffic counts and are both in proximity to a high school. They anticipated 500-550 transactions a day, with multiple orders from the same car, taking 60-90 seconds per transaction. The shop would be capable of handling 45-50 cars an hour.
During surge hours between 4-5 p.m., Schillaci said they would see between six and eight cars in lines, with a worst-case scenario of 10 cars total waiting, five in each line.
The major concern of the board and staff was the long lines they had seen at its Bettendorf and Davenport locations, and the what-if scenario of those lines on West Locust Street, especially near West High School.
City drive-thru use standards require a minimum of four stacking spaces, 18 feet long, for waiting cars. The drive-thru lane must be a minimum of 9 feet wide, with an exit or bailout lane of at least 10 feet. Code also requires that there be "no adverse impact on adjacent streets," like West Locust Street in this instance. The proposed design included 13 stacking spaces, each 19 feet long.
City staff, after gathering information from the other locations, found cars used around 21 feet while waiting in line. In emails, Davenport City Engineer Brian Schadt and Bettendorf City Engineer Brent Morlok said they've seen issues with traffic at both locations, and thought it was an indication of what might happen at the proposed west Davenport location.
It was proposed Atomic use the adjacent parking area as an entrance and exit from its lanes, to keep traffic from overflowing onto West Locust.
The board tabled the request in December so Carstens and Schillaci could get permission from the lots' owners, and compile traffic data to determine stacking needs.
By the Feb. 11 meeting, there was no written agreement.
Schillaci provided the board with drone photos of the Bettendorf and Davenport locations between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., during the lunch hour and 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. between Jan. 13-21, and counts every five minutes of the number of cars in lines during the morning and evening hours from Feb. 3-9. The highest traffic tally was 13 vehicles.
The city's data told a different story. May 2020 photos from Bettendorf showed 37 cars in line, and in January 2021, 19 were waiting, six on the street. In Davenport in winter 2019, 27 cars were in line.
Schillaci said the May number was a fluke because of COVID-19 closures. But Bettendorf's city engineer said he saw issues in 2018 when the shop opened.
Two people spoke in opposition during the Feb. 11 meeting, citing traffic concerns based on their experiences at Atomic's other sites, and ingress and egress issues.
A motion to approve failed 3-1.
Two coffee shops known for their unique drinks will open new locations in Iowa and Illinois.
Board members and staff asked for alternate designs that met city code during the December meeting, Dunn said. Suggestions included a traditional drive-thru with one window for paying and one window for grabbing the drink, and buying an abutting empty lot for stacking.
Those ideas changed the business model of Atomic or cost too much, Schillaci said. He instead put the W. Locust Street location on the back-burner, and focused on Rock Island.
He hopes to open Atomic in the former Checkers on Black Hawk Road by the end of the year. Half of their business originates in Illinois, so he will be able to service them closer to home, he said.
Schillaci plans to submit a new request for West Locust in 2022, opening the Rock Island location may decrease business in Iowa enough to make this location feasible.
“We’re not going to let this stop our future strategy,” Schillaci said.