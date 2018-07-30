Iowa Quad-City residents now have another place to go to get their coffee fix.
Monday morning, Atomic Coffee opened a second drive-through coffee bar at 3235 Ridge Point, Bettendorf. The local chain closed its Northwest Boulevard location in April, but cars continue to regularly pack the Davenport drive-through on Brady Street, co-owner Peter Schillaci said.
The new Bettendorf location will be slightly larger, but similar to that on Brady Street, with two drive-through lanes on each side. He hopes the spot will better serve Bettendorf while also alleviating the traffic on Brady Street.
The Bettendorf City Council approved plans for the new location last fall.
Schillaci said the new Atomic Coffee spot will serve the favorites, including the Atomic Energy drinks, indulgent frappes and the Nutty Professor.
In 2016, Portland natives and brothers Peter and Steven Schillaci opened Atomic Coffee in the Quad-Cities with the goal of bringing West Coast style coffee to the Midwest. They hope to expand in the coming years, including opening locations elsewhere in Iowa.
The new Bettendorf Atomic Coffee is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. This week is a soft opening, and owners plan to hold a grand opening next month.