Avoiding dairy? Here’s the scoop on Whitey’s new dairy-free flavor

Love ice cream but not dairy? Whitey’s Ice Cream rolled out a new dairy-free flavor on Friday: chocolate mint.

The dairy-free and vegan frozen dessert is made with coconut cream, according to a news release. The flavor still features the traditional creamy texture of regular ice cream, the release states, and is available at all Whitey’s Ice Cream locations.

"We know that this has been a growing trend in the ice cream industry, but we just wanted to make sure when we came out with a dairy-free flavor, we did it perfectly,” said Whitey's Ice Cream co-owner Jeff Tunberg, in the release. “It’s delicious; I think we hit the mark.”

Dairy-free chocolate mint will be available for dips, sundaes and hand-packed quarts and pints, the release states. Other dairy-free options at Whitey’s include smoothies, ice pops and slush.

“We’ve heard from many customers over the years that they loved Whitey’s Ice Cream, but unfortunately could no longer have dairy, so we are anxious to see what our fans think,” said Whitey’s co-owner Jon Tunberg, in the release.