Back to the future: Steak 'n Shake brings back car hop service

Steak 'n Shake is bringing back its car-side service to Davenport and Moline. Meanwhile, a closed Steak 'n Shake in west Davenport is one of 15 locations set for sale at auction.

Steak 'n Shake made both of those announcements this week.

The national fast food chain announced Tuesday it was reviving carhop dining, a practice popular in the 1950s as carhops weaved between rows of cars occupied by families, teenagers and couples on dates.

“Today’s pandemic has enabled us to revitalize the drive-in experience with renewed purpose,” Steve May, Steak ‘n Shake’s senior vice president.

“Our modern version of the drive-in not only reinforces those early days with delivery right to your car — but it also fits perfectly into today’s reality, offering our guests a way to enjoy dining out of the house while still protecting their family’s health.”

A listing of the locations adding the car-side service showed both the 5229 Elmore Ave., Davenport, and 3821 41st Ave. Dr., Moline, restaurants. Both are open 10 a.m. to midnight, with carhop hours.

Store employees said carhop service had already begun.