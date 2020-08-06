Back to the future: Steak 'n Shake brings back car hop service

Steak 'n Shake is bringing back its car-side service to Davenport and Moline. Meanwhile, a closed Steak 'n Shake in west Davenport is one of 15 locations set for sale at auction.
Steak 'n Shake made both of those announcements this week.
The national fast food chain announced Tuesday it was reviving carhop dining, a practice popular in the 1950s as carhops weaved between rows of cars occupied by families, teenagers and couples on dates.
“Today’s pandemic has enabled us to revitalize the drive-in experience with renewed purpose,” Steve May, Steak ‘n Shake’s senior vice president.
“Our modern version of the drive-in not only reinforces those early days with delivery right to your car — but it also fits perfectly into today’s reality, offering our guests a way to enjoy dining out of the house while still protecting their family’s health.”
A listing of the locations adding the car-side service showed both the 5229 Elmore Ave., Davenport, and 3821 41st Ave. Dr., Moline, restaurants. Both are open 10 a.m. to midnight, with carhop hours.
Store employees said carhop service had already begun.
Stores will add designated parking spots, with signs to include imagery of a 45 RPM record. Customers ordering on the Steak ‘n Shake app can select carhop, park in the designated area and have it delivered to their car on a tray that attaches to an open car window to enjoy.
Meanwhile, the shuttered 3333 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport, store is on the auction block.
Steak ‘n Shake is working with Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC to auction off 15 locations closed in the past 12 months, a news release said.
Bids are due by Aug. 31 with an auction date of Sept. 4; it is anticipated additional properties will be sold by Keen-Summit Capital Partners through an auction during September.
John Ruhl, of NAI Ruhl Commercial, is listed as the broker for the 3333 W. Kimberly Rd. location, near Walmart, that sits on 1.02 acres and is 4,210 square feet.
