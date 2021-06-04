Bank pavilion is “central” to Geneseo audiences

“We are taking this summer as an opportunity to gauge the community's involvement with the Pavilion to see if next year we would like to make it a more permanent space,” she added. “We hosted our Kick Off to Summer event in May with a strong attendance, indicating our community is ready to gather again, enjoy their summer and support local business. Several events are already scheduled at the Central Bank Pavilion in 2021. You can find the schedule on our website at central-bank.com under News/Events.”

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, extolled the successes of the pavilion in remarks to the Geneseo City Council on May 25.

“The results in local sales revenue, as well as the much-needed morale boost to our community and visitors to do something fun after a terrible year shows that local collaborations work,” Sullivan said.

He said the Central Bank Pavilion had reignited Geneseo's nightlife potential and the Chamber is looking forward to hosting more live music June 18-20 at the pavilion during the annual Geneseo Music Fest.

The first of four "Shoot the Loop" car events will be held starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, with the band Tangled Reality performing at the pavilion at 7 p.m.