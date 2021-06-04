Bank pavilion is “central” to Geneseo audiences

GENESEO — An outdoor area in downtown Geneseo has developed into an important space.
The Central Bank Pavilion was established May 20, 2020, to help businesses that could only serve customers through takeout, curbside or outdoor dining. The pavilion is on North State Street on the north end of the downtown business district.
The idea came together through collaboration between Central Bank, restaurant owners, the Chamber of Commerce, Hammond-Henry Hospital and the City of Geneseo.
The pavilion has hosted everything from card clubs and trivia nights to live music, DJs and car enthusiasts. Class reunions are being added this summer.
A year after the start of the pandemic, the pavilion is now hosting larger-scale events such as the May 22 Kickoff to Summer concert that drew an estimated 500 people on a come-and-go basis. According to the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, businesses reported sales 2.5 times an average Saturday night before the pandemic and more than four times the sales of recent months when they have been allowed to host people indoors.
“Central Bank is thrilled to see our footprint within the community expand to support community engagement and our local businesses!” April Davis, marketing officer for Central Bank, said. “During last summer's COVID restrictions on indoor dining, we saw an opportunity to better utilize an overflow parking lot centrally located in downtown Geneseo and create an outdoor dining space that could be utilized by several of our local establishments.
“We are taking this summer as an opportunity to gauge the community's involvement with the Pavilion to see if next year we would like to make it a more permanent space,” she added. “We hosted our Kick Off to Summer event in May with a strong attendance, indicating our community is ready to gather again, enjoy their summer and support local business. Several events are already scheduled at the Central Bank Pavilion in 2021. You can find the schedule on our website at central-bank.com under News/Events.”
Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, extolled the successes of the pavilion in remarks to the Geneseo City Council on May 25.
“The results in local sales revenue, as well as the much-needed morale boost to our community and visitors to do something fun after a terrible year shows that local collaborations work,” Sullivan said.
He said the Central Bank Pavilion had reignited Geneseo's nightlife potential and the Chamber is looking forward to hosting more live music June 18-20 at the pavilion during the annual Geneseo Music Fest.
The first of four "Shoot the Loop" car events will be held starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, with the band Tangled Reality performing at the pavilion at 7 p.m.
Geneseo-based band Wulfbriar will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 19. And the Chamber is expected to line up a band for Friday, June 18, as well.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, the city is sponsoring an as-yet-to-be-named band at the pavilion with hotel-motel funds for economic development.
“It brings a lot of people to our downtown area,” City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp said.
Bethany Winkleman, Chamber president, said the pavilion was a “fantastic” addition to the downtown.
“It's allowing folks to get out in the community a little more,” she said. She also noted a couple of vendors would be involved in a pop-up event there on June 17 for a girls' night out to kick off the Music Festival.
Sullivan said he hoped the momentum of 2021 events at the pavilion would carry forward into greater plans.
“We'll see how it goes in 2021. Hopefully we'll see a permanent bandshell built there,” he said.