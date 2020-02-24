Barley & Rye in downtown Moline closes permanently Monday after death in family

Barley & Rye Bistro in downtown Moline shuttered its doors Monday.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the closure comes after a death in the family. That was Randy Linn, who died earlier this month at the age of 60. His son, Jared Linn, was the restaurant’s chef.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“After many discussions as a family, we have decided to not continue business without Randy. Effective immediately,” the post reads.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their support. It has been our pleasure to bring the farm-to-table experience to Moline for the last 6 years. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time, as we continue to grieve the loss of Randy.”

The establishment opened at 1320 5th Ave. in Moline in spring 2014.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.