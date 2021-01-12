Barrel House Silvis location will not reopen

The Barrel House will not be reopening its Silvis location at 685 Avenue of the Cities, according to a Facebook post by company officials.

The post thanked guests and the city of Silvis for their continued support over the years.

The full message stated: "To our loyal guests, dedicated team members, and the city of Silvis. We want to start off by thanking everyone of you for the continued support you have given to our establishment over the years.

"With very heavy hearts due to this past & current years events we have reached the difficult decision to not re-open our Silvis Location.

"We cannot say thank you enough to the City of Silvis for your ongoing professionalism and assistance during our time in your city!

"We are excited for 2021 and all it has in store for Barrel House. We are also looking forward to hopefully moving past Covid-19 and finding some normalcy.

"Please continue to visit our Utica Ridge Location & Dubuque locations that are currently open.