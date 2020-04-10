Bass Street Chop House to close April 18

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bass Street Chop House will close April 18.

In a news release, managing partner Jeff Harrop said fewer customers, because of the ongoing I-74 bridge construction and the impact of COVID-19, have forced “this very difficult decision.”

“It just isn’t feasible to reopen” Bass Street Chop House, he said in the release.

Many of the restaurant's employees had been with the Chop House for many years, the release states. "This was one of the most difficult parts of the decision to close,” he said, adding that he “values the friends and relationships made over the years.”

Bass Street Chop House will remain open 5-8 p.m. daily for carryout orders though April 18 by calling 309-762-4700. Gift cards purchased at Bass Street Chop House will be honored at Combine Restaurant, also managed by Harrop, at 910 Bend Boulevard, East Moline.

Harrop managed the Chop House for the last 14 years, according to the release. Previously, the restaurant was known as the Blue Ribbon Steak House, and reopened six months after it closed as Bass Street Chop House in 2006.

