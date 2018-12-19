Beauty Brands is closing 25 stores over the next several weeks, including its location in Davenport.
The company announced the organizational changes on Wednesday. Along with the Davenport store, at 4201 Elmore Ave., Beauty Brands will close stores in Arizona, Texas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Colorado and Nebraska, according to a news release.
"This year has proven to be a tough year for our business despite our efforts to combat industry headwinds," said Caryn Lerner, CEO of Beauty Brands, in the release. "Necessary organizational changes are required heading into the new year."
The 25 stores will close over the next several weeks, company officials said. In addition, Beauty Brands will reduce the staff at its headquarters office.
Lerner said the company is notifying employees and will finalize closure plans with each store.
"Make no mistake, these are difficult decisions which we did not take lightly. We sincerely thank all our Beauty Brands employees for their hard work and dedication this year as we focus on growing our business and serving our loyal customers," Lerner said.