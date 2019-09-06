The Bettendorf Business Network will hold a Bettendorf Connect meeting at BankOrion, Middle Road and 18th Street, Bettendorf, from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19.
The event offers businesses time to showcase their goods and services at an after-hours business hours social opportunity. There is no charge to attend.
Appetizers will be provided by Foundry, a new restaurant at the TBK Sports Complex, and beverages from Front Street Brewery of Davenport.
Connect events also will be held on the third Thursday the next three months, Bettendorf Financial on Oct. 17, the Hilton Garden Inn on Nov. 21t and the Isle Casino and Hotel on Dec. 19.