You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf High School grad among those with Trump during announcement of historic United Arab Emirates and Israel diplomatic agreement

Bettendorf High School grad among those with Trump during announcement of historic United Arab Emirates and Israel diplomatic agreement

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump Emirates Israel

U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, a Bettendorf High School grad, left, speaks to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

When President Donald Trump announced the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties, Brian H. Hook was standing with him.

Hook, until recently U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Trump administration, graduated from Bettendorf High School, Class of 1986, and University of Iowa law school.

“I ended up pursuing a career in public service and that was inspired by my grandfather, Henry Hook (a publisher of the Democrat and Times-Democrat, 1952-73),” Hook told the Quad-City Times in 2009. “I think Bettendorf High School gave a true liberal arts education to help pave the way for virtually any career.”

He previously served as the Director of Policy Planning under Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and worked for Iowa Governor Terry Branstad and U.S. Congressman Jim Leach.

+1 
Brian Hook
CONTRIBUTED
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese tech giant stock plunges after Trump's WeChat ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News