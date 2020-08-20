Bettendorf High School grad among those with Trump during announcement of historic United Arab Emirates and Israel diplomatic agreement

When President Donald Trump announced the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties, Brian H. Hook was standing with him.

Hook, until recently U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Trump administration, graduated from Bettendorf High School, Class of 1986, and University of Iowa law school.

“I ended up pursuing a career in public service and that was inspired by my grandfather, Henry Hook (a publisher of the Democrat and Times-Democrat, 1952-73),” Hook told the Quad-City Times in 2009. “I think Bettendorf High School gave a true liberal arts education to help pave the way for virtually any career.”

He previously served as the Director of Policy Planning under Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and worked for Iowa Governor Terry Branstad and U.S. Congressman Jim Leach.

