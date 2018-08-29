A Bettendorf Hy-Vee employee has won the company's highest customer service award.
Hy-Vee executives presented Vickie Lamb, a native of Tennessee, with the Legendary Customer Service Award on Wednesday, which recognizes exemplary customer service, according to a news release. The company selects nine winners each year from more than 80,000 Hy-Vee employees across eight states.
Spokeswoman Amy McCoy said in the release candidates are nominated by co-workers. Nominations are evaluated by a panel of top officers, who consider passion for customer service, attitude, teamwork, problem-solving skills and other attributes.
"Vickie (Lamb), as our customer service manager, has always been setting the bar for customer service in our store," employee Spencer Wilson said in the release. "When I go to help customers at the customer service counter, they happily say they will wait for Vickie. Our customers know that if they need help in any part of the store that Vickie is there for them."
Lamb and the other recipients will be inducted into Hy-Vee's Customer Service Hall of Fame and receive a badge and custom-designed ring, according to McCoy. They will be guests of honor at Hy-Vee upcoming stakeholder meetings, and their photos will be featured on the side of Hy-Vee trucks, according to the release.
— Times staff