Bettendorf resident to have hearing before Iowa Board of Massage Therapy
Bettendorf resident to have hearing before Iowa Board of Massage Therapy

A Bettendorf resident will have a hearing later this year on allegations that she performed massages while unlicensed in Iowa.

According to Iowa Board of Massage Therapy documents, Renee Oberhart is contesting her case via a Dec. 1 virtual hearing before the state agency.

The hearing will include whether she will receive a civil penalty “for engaging in unlicensed practice of massage therapy,” state documents state.

A customer left a Jan. 21, 2016 review of a massage performed by Oberhart on Quiet River Massage Therapy’s Facebook page. The Bettendorf woman did not have a license at that time, the Iowa Board of Massage Therapy states.

Then on Dec. 3, 2017, Oberhart reportedly acknowledged on Twitter that she had performed a massage at Quite River Massage Therapy, but did not have a license at that time.

A state investigator learned from Oberhart’s husband that she had practiced massage therapy on multiple occasions without a license on June 19, 2019.

