So far, the new TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf has been a hit. But developer Doug Kratz knows it'll be a challenging year before he can call it a home run.
Investors and members of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce toured the new sports and entertainment complex, spanning 76 acres off Interstate 80, at the interchange with Middle and Forest Grove roads Wednesday morning. Since the opening in early May, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said around $5 million has been spent at the sports complex, bringing in $90,000 in sales tax revenue.
“This is something that was a top priority of the city council’s for five or six years,” Gallagher said. “The vision we had was to add this really cool thing to the Quad-Cities that would bring people from all over, especially from a six or seven-hour drive, to leave their money here ... This is doing exactly what we thought it would do. This is an awesome game-changer for the Quad-Cities.”
Often called the BettPlex, the facility features a two-story bowling alley, laser tag, arcade, escape rooms, fitness center, soccer and baseball fields, sand volleyball, basketball courts, bars, restaurants and more. The developer claims it’s the only complex of its kind in the country, save an ESPN sports complex in Florida that also combines entertainment with sports. Because of that, he said it's destined to stand out. But his focus is on sustaining the momentum.
He said the “secret sauce” includes ensuring the entertainment center is “better than the average one.” The other ingredient, he said, is securing naming sponsors, such as TBK Bank, PepsiCo and Budweiser.
“These things in general do not work,” Kratz said. “That’s why a lot of cities own them, why a lot of counties own them, why a lot of non-profits own them. It’s very difficult to make them work. We have debt on this complex. But for the money I put in, I look for zero return. If we can pay off the debt, I’ll be thrilled.”
Kratz’s first challenge is attracting local and regional sports teams to use the complex for tournaments, rather than leaving the area. And he’s had success, with hundreds of games already played in the past few months. The next challenge is keeping the families around, which he hopes to accomplish with the entertainment center and upcoming development at the I-80 interchange.
“The goal is to have 45 to 50 weekends a year that have tournaments. That means hotel rooms; that means food; that means everything,” he said.
Kratz is blunt when it comes to the risk he took in developing the complex, but for the city, Gallagher said the $50 million development is already paying off. That includes sales tax revenue and the creation of up to 200 jobs.
Bettendorf provided around $10 million in economic incentives. As part of the agreement, the mayor emphasized the need to redevelop the I-80 interchange at Middle and Forest Grove roads. The city will rebuild the roads and add a turn lane for easier access from the interstate in the next couple of years, he said.
In addition, Gallagher said the city owns about 100 acres in the area, which he hopes to use to attract water parks or other amenities.
And local developers are largely taking over the rest of the work. Next week, Frontier Hospitality Group will break ground on a new Cambria Hotel near the complex.
Kevin Koellner, with Build to Suit, said the TBK Bank Sports Complex was the largest-ever project for the company. Now, Koellner is working to develop two retail strip malls, which he said will include Subway, Temple’s Sporting Goods, Coffee Hound, Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery, plus other local bars, restaurants and retailers. He expects the 24 acres to be occupied in a few months.
“The people locating out here, they feel they can pay the bills, or their overhead, with the tournament (from the sports complex). And we’re really trying to drive business from the local community for the rest of the week,” Koellner said. “Right now, we have Subway as the only franchise, and everything else is a homegrown local business. Next year, after a full year of operation at the sports complex, we’ll start to see more of the national restaurants, and hopefully retail.”
With more homes being built on the stretch of Middle Road each year, Gallagher hopes the sports complex will anchor a new pocket of growth for Bettendorf.