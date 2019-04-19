Five Quad-City area businesses and three students will be recognized by the Better Business Bureau on Thursday for demonstrating high standards of ethics.
The annual Torch Awards for Ethics will be presented at 11:45 a.m. at Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island.
Established in 1994, the awards bring attention to for-profit and non-profit organizations working to generate a high level of trust among their employees, customers and marketplaces, according to a news release.
The five businesses receiving the Torch Awards for Ethics this year have consistently exceeded marketplace standards for ethics in their relationships with customers, employees, industry peers and the communities in which they serve, BBB officials said.
The recipients are VanDerGinst Law, Lovewell Deck & Fencing, Bosch Pest Control, Absolute Balance Chiropractic and Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.
Three students will each receive a $2,500 Torch Awards for Ethics Scholarship. The national "educate and recognize" program recognizes students that embody the BBB's mission of advancing marketplace trust, according to the release.
Students are recognized based on community involvement, sports participation, volunteer work and writing an essay on how they ethically handled a personal life situation.
This year's winners are Alice VanDeHeede of Alleman High School, Corina Castaneda of Rock Island High School and Esmee Belzer of North High School Davenport.
The BBB will honor all of the recipients at a luncheon. The cost to attend is $35 per person or $240 for a table of eight people. For reservations, call 563-355-1705 by April 23.