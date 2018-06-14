Bi-State Regional Commission will hold a Transit Summit to ask Quad-City residents about future transportation needs.
The Iowa Region 9 meeting will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 28 at the Walcott Fire Department, 128 Lincoln St. The focus will be on travel needs in Muscatine County and rural Scott County.
Lindsay Whitson, Bi-State senior planner, said the summit will gather input on the public transit services and private services available, and identify mobility issues and concerns.
Residents will be asked about how they envision traveling in the future. "Are their needs going to change? Are they having connectivity issues, such as getting from here to Iowa City for medical services."
Some of the issues might be in securing transportation outside the region, she said.
The data will be included into Bi-State's regional Transit Development Plan, which also will look at strategies for the issues, she said.
The plan will study mobility needs and choices across the six-county Quad-City region that includes Scott and Muscatine counties as well as the Illinois counties of Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside.
For more information, contact Whitson at Bi-State at lwhitson@bistateonline.org or at 309-793-6302, ext. 124.
-- Jennifer DeWitt