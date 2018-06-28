As transportation advocates gathered Thursday to discuss transit needs in rural Scott and in Muscatine counties, they learned that there will be one less Quad-City transit program beginning Friday, June 29.
River Bend Transit's shuttle service to Iowa City, known as the QC-IC X-press, will cease operations after it's last run today, said Sherli Childers, River Bend's director of finance, human resources and contracts.
"We just can't get the ridership," she said, adding that the grant for the program is running out.
Launched in 2015, the QC-IC X-press was funded through the Iowa Clean Air Attainment Program, or I-CAAP. Last year, River Bend attempted to boost ridership by expanding the service with a second daily run to Iowa City and cutting the price to $5. Even then, she said the shuttle was only attracting two or three passengers some days.
Efforts also to promote the service to Quad-City students attending the University of Iowa and to veterans with medical appointments in Iowa City also failed to increase interest, she said.
Announced at an Iowa Region 9 Transit Summit, the program's own challenges underscored the need for better public education of the region's transit services — an issue raised at the summit. The public meeting, which drew six people, is part of Bi-State Regional Commission's update of the region's Transit Development Plan.
Walcott Mayor John Kostichek said fellow small-town mayors have questioned if the rural areas are served by the area's transportation programs. "Maybe they don't have basic knowledge (about River Bend) that they need ... They feel left out," he said.
But Childers said River Bend provides transportation to residents in Scott, Muscatine, Clinton and Cedar counties and in those rural counties, it serves the general public three to four times a week. Participants suggested River Bend meet with the smaller city councils to promote its services.
Lindsay Whitson, Bi-State senior planner, said the area's common transit issues and barriers have not changed much since the 2015 update. They include a lack of extended hours and days of service, funding availability and affordability for customers. Other barriers include fragmented systems, issues of complexity and lack of convenience, disconnections between destinations, and non-standard work hours.
Christina McDonough of the Scott County Health Department said finding transportation for her pre-schooler was an issue, particularly when school let out in the middle of her workday. "It was a logistical accomplishment," she said of her solution of friends and family.
Amy Fortenbacher, transit supervisor for the city of Muscatine's MuscaBus, said that parents are dealing with that issue especially with private pre-schools that cannot afford to offer a transportation service.
"We do have a company, MUSCO (Lighting), who picks up employees' kids and provides transportation to pre-school. That might be an alternative for other companies," she said, adding it could be a recruitment tool for employers.