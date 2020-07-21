Biden campaign: More Deere layoffs in Davenport and Waterloo show workers are suffering in Trump economy

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign says President Donald Trump’s economic policies hurt families in Iowa, and it is using Deere & Co.'s recent layoffs as an example.
The Moline-based manufacturer recently announced, via state layoff notices, it was laying off 82 workers in Davenport and 35 in Waterloo in early August.
“There’s no question that in a Trump economy, Iowa workers and families suffer — and it’s been going on well before the pandemic,” said Lauren Dillon, Biden for President Iowa state director.
Biden, the Democratic Party’s selection to challenge President Trump in November, expressed similar thoughts via a tweet in December 2019 when a previous round of 57 layoffs was announced for John Deere Davenport Works.
“It’s been just two months since John Deere laid off 160 workers in the Quad Cities in part because of President Trump’s reckless trade war — and now, a second round of layoffs is expected in the same community,” Biden tweeted in December.
The layoffs do not include salaried employees who took part in an earlier buyout round this year. Deere recently announced another round of those.
Deere is attempting to weather a financial storm that includes two years of trade wars. Hope over a new trade agreement between the U.S. and China was then wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. In late May, Deere revealed net income was projected to fall $1 billion this year.
“After a slew of promises, it’s clear that Donald Trump was more than willing to use Iowa’s farm economy as political collateral in his reckless trade war, and has utterly failed our workers in his incompetent response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Dillon said in a news release.
“Look no further than John Deere, where our state and Davenport in particular has been bleeding jobs for months as a direct result of Trump’s failures. Joe Biden will reinvigorate our agricultural manufacturing industry and has proven time and again that he’ll go to the mat for our workers. That’s the leadership we need in the White House — our working families are counting on it.”
