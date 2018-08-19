The customers, employees and merchandise have all disappeared, but big, empty reminders of an economic boom that once was remain.
As big box retail stores close across the country, the Quad-Cities have not been immune. For those stores slated to close in the coming months — such as Younkers, Sears and Best Buy — neon banners that once enticed customers to purchase new products have been replaced with plain, yellow "closing" signs. And stores that have closed in the past year — such as Toys "R" Us and Sam's Club — have left behind empty shells that now clutter the region.
"In recent years, and this last year or two, we've had several of the legacy — not just big box stores — but legacy retailers, like Sears and Kmart, shut down, go bankrupt or reorganize," said Dave Swenson, an economist of more than 30 years with Iowa State University. "But that's not something wrong with the regional economy. Primarily, it's something wrong with the business plans that originally configured those types of retail establishments. They're either outmoded or there's significant competition and they're no longer able to compete."
With more development coming into the region than leaving it, city leaders and economists argued the economic impact of several big box stores closing won't be too greatly felt. But, hundreds of jobs have been lost, as well as a chunk of sales tax revenue. And now, the Quad-Cities are left with large, vacant and often outdated retail spaces on the market.
Thanks for the memories
Swenson remembers when the first Toys "R" Us store opened, and more than 60 years later, he watched the last one close. But he said that's the cyclical nature of retail. And with online shopping, it makes sense big box stores are vanishing.
"The retail industry is constantly reinventing and transforming itself. So 15 years ago we started to see the emergence of big box stores and competition spatially within cities. Most of that came at the expense of malls," he said. "Your retail sector is responding to the local capacity to purchase. It doesn't drive your economy. It responds to your economy. So you have to pay attention to, 'is your local economy reasonably healthy?'"
Whereas a small community might lose a significant piece of its economy following the closure of a big box, Swenson said the Quad-Cities can still maintain a dynamic, expanding metro region. He highlighted "regional trade that extends out into the hinterland," and commercial districts that attract shoppers from miles away.
He argued the competitive market also means most laid-off retail workers should be able to find comparable jobs.
"On average, the Quad-Cities is still expanding its economy and growing households. The Illinois side is more lackluster. The Scott County side is more robust," he said. "But overall, you have an economy that's continuing to expand."
Across the river
Moline has been especially hard hit in its commercial district surrounding SouthPark Mall. Younkers, Best Buy and Toys "R" Us are all leaving 16th Street bare. On John Deere Road, Sam's Club is also leaving a vacancy, with its closure and layoff of 155 employees.
Most recently, Best Buy announced it will close its Moline store in September, but keep its Davenport location. Spokesman Jeff Shelman cited more growth on the Iowa side, plus a cheaper sales tax than in Illinois.
"Some of these closures — such as Toys "R" Us and Younkers — are due to corporate decisions to cease operations at all locations, not just Moline," City Administrator Douglas Maxeiner said in an email. "We are attempting to gain insight into the decision to close Best Buy to determine if the closure was based on site specific information or part of a larger consolidation strategy. Regardless, we are confident that our local economy is strong and that Moline remains an attractive location for current and prospective businesses."
Moline Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe said the loss of any major retailer has an impact on the region, but also cited new development in the city, such as Ashley Homestore opening in the mall and the transformation of the former Mill's Chevrolet site into an office and retail space.
"And we're going to continue to work on retail strategy and back-selling vacant spaces," he said. "I had a conversation with the property owner of Toys 'R' Us and plan on moving forward with that. We're trying to work with our partners to find alternate uses for these spaces."
While more development has been announced in Davenport in the past year, its commercial district surrounding NorthPark Mall is also littered with closed big boxes — Toys "R" Us, Younkers and Sears. And across the rest of the city, vacant stores, such as the former Gander Mountain, have been sitting empty for months.
But Davenport Community Planning and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger pointed to new development coming to the region, bringing with it new payrolls and tax revenue. That includes another big box store — Costco Wholesale to open in October — as well as new housing, an H&M store at the mall and a Sterilite Corporation plant which hired around 500 employees.
"I think over time there's always been an ebb and flow of retail in Davenport," Berger said. "With tenants in these bigger box stores where vacancy occurs, the short answer is, for the most part, cities don't really focus a lot of resources and time on retail, because it's so competitive and cyclical."
In the Quad-Cities, Swenson expects most vacant retail to be taken over by new tenants. But when several stores sit vacant in one area, he said "that's the beginning of commercial blight, and that creates obligations on part of the city to address that blight."
What can be done?
Even when retail is in trouble, the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce focuses its main resources on the development of primary industries, such as manufacturing and logistics. According to Chief Economic Development Office Liz Murray Tallman, that's because they bring corporate headquarters, a new workforce and higher paying jobs.
"It's not that we don't do retail, because we're trying to create that environment that will bring in good retail and some of those things to develop a good quality of place," she said. "We try to help businesses expand or locate here because that will bring in good high quality jobs. And the spin-off of that is those supporting jobs and indirect jobs, such as retail, as well as bank loans and housing, and all of those wonderful things that came with that new payroll."
Swenson encourages cities to focus on generating jobs in the non-retail sector, which in turn, should result in more people going to shop. But he said there are things cities can do to attract tenants to take over vacant retail space.
"They can market property to the degree they can market it," he said. "They can make sure they provide adequate services, the appropriate infrastructure, and make sure they haven't allowed the area to deteriorate. And then open retail fits in the whole portfolio of economic development. We have available office space, retail space and industrial space as part of one entire package."
Berger said the city of Davenport focuses on targeting growth in certain geographic locations, where development has been stagnant or infrastructure is deteriorating. When an area is in blighted condition, the council may approve it for the tax exemption program to reduce the tax burden for developers.
"For example, there's Elmore (Avenue) which is developing well on its own, so we haven't designated that as an urban revitalization area. So any retail that goes in there, there's no need for cities to necessarily incentivize that," he said. "But the older commercial corridor, along Rockingham, we'd love to see some growth in retail ... We want to do the Rockingham Corridor with urban revitalization as an incentive for developers to go into that area."
When new developments are announced in Davenport — such as the recent announcement of a potential Portillo's — residents often question why developers aren't proposing new business in existing spaces. Portillo's developers want to demolish several homes along 53rd Street, for example, when several retail spaces remain untouched.
"In my personal experience, they come in the door and that's not even a question that's up for debate," Berger said. "If where they want to go doesn't make sense in a certain location, that's why we go through the zoning process and that can result in a no-go. But if someone wants to come to the community and doesn't know where they want to go, we're not great at being realtors, but we can tell them to check out this area where we'd love to see reinvestment happen. But that's the minority of the time."
If large space is left vacant for an inordinate amount of time, he said the city might work with partners on developing a marketing effort. But the rest is largely left up to the realtors.
Thinking outside the big box
This isn't Rick Weinstein's first "retail apocalypse." Even though the term was recently coined, the vice president/director of NAI Ruhl Commercial's retail division said he's seen a lot change in retail over his career.
"We go through this every now and then. I think it was about 10 years ago or so we had a whole bunch of boxes that were available," he said. "Overtime they do tend to be absorbed. In a perfect world, they get absorbed by new retailers. And sometimes that happens. But in today's world, owners have really opened themselves up to many possibilities, including non-retail."
There are several examples of retail taking over retail in the Quad-Cities, including Sears at SouthPark Mall being replaced by Dick's Sporting Goods. And slowly, there are more examples of non-retail taking over former big box stores, he said.
Along with development across the country, closed big box stores are potentially making way for shared office spaces, smaller retail stores, entertainment venues, education centers and other nontraditional uses.
With anchor stores closing at both malls, Senior Property Manager Dennis Gilliam said both NorthPark and SouthPark are considering alternative uses for shuttered big boxes.
"There are good opportunities for both of the malls to reassess what the needs are for the future, and possibly redevelop those boxes into other uses, like entertainment-type things," Gilliam said. "There's some good things happening at both malls. A lot of people come to us with alternative ideas."
While big box stores sitting vacant for months may seem like an eyesore and sign of poor economic conditions, Weinstein said he views the big, empty shells as new opportunities.
"Initially (closures) do have a negative effect, such as an employment effect," he said. "That certainly can be negative. But eventually something else comes in that and creates new opportunities. You just have to look for it."