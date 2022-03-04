BIG BYTES: IowaWORKS sets hiring events

IowaWORKS, 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport, will hold the following employers for hiring events during the week of March 7.
Monday, March 7: RJK, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hiring: process operators; maintenance technician; lab technicians.
Monday, March 7: Bally's, 1-4 p.m. Hiring: food servers; security; slot attendants; dealers; managers.
Tuesday, March 8: LeClaire Manufacturing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hiring: CNC operators; CMM programers; producton worker; maintenance technician.
Wednesday, March 9: HNI, 9 a.m.-noon. Hiring: assembly; machine operators; welders; forklift operator; material support.
Thursday, March 10: Kraft/Heinz, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hiring: electricians; maintenance technicians; assembly line.
Thursday: March 10: TSI -Team Staffing, 2-4 p.m. Hiring: assembly/machine; forklift operator; production operators; local CDL a driver; maintenance; janitor; customization; assemblers; laborers.