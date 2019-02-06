Two national retailers are set to open in formerly shuttered big box stores in Moline.
Big Lots will open on 16th Street in Moline, where Toys R Us closed this past summer, said Lyn Davies, with Precision Permit Services. The Ohio-based discount retailer is among the companies buying up former Toys R Us properties.
The area surrounding SouthPark Mall in Moline was especially hard hit this past year as retailers closed doors, including Best Buy and Younkers. Toys R Us shuttered its U.S. operations, including the stores in Moline and Davenport, after filing for bankruptcy.
On the Iowa side, there is a Big Lots store on Brady Street in Davenport.
Also in Moline, Ray Forsythe, planning and development director, previously said a new Marshalls department store will open in space which formerly housed Staples.
Staples closed its Moline store in 2016, along with dozens of others across the country.
Marshalls signs now surround the area off of the John Deere Expressway, between Lowe's Home Improvement and Walmart. A discount department store chain, Marshalls also operates a store on Middle Road in Bettendorf.