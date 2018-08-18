Big Story: Fallout from Iowa's property tax law

Tax law explained

Five years ago, Iowa lawmakers made wide-ranging changes to Iowa's property tax code.

The law limited the growth in taxable residential values, lowered the amount of property value subject to tax for commercial, industrial and multi-residential parcels and provided a property tax credit for businesses in the state.

It also included a provision doubling the state's Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income Iowans.

The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency reported last year that the property tax changes in the law reduced property taxes by as much as $408 million in fiscal year 2017.

The state's general fund replaced about $302 million of that with payments to local governments.

The rest of the reduction, about $106 million, may not have fully been realized by taxpayers if local governments raised property tax rates to make up for lower property values, the agency said.

The vast majority of the reduction in taxes came from the rollbacks in taxable values for commercial and industrial properties, as well as the business tax credit and limitations to re-valuation growth in residential and agricultural properties.

Nearly $25 million in reduced taxes that year came from the multi-residential provision.

Critics of the law say that it has done little to boost the economy and has instead rewarded out-of-state property owners with large tax breaks, while hamstringing local governments.

Supporters, though, have argued that Iowa's property tax system unfairly relied too much on commercial and industrial properties and were not competitive with other states. They also said the lower tax burden would help the state's economy.