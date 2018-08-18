Big Story: Fallout from Iowa's property tax law
It’s the sleeper in Iowa’s 5-year-old property tax reform law.
The tax break given to apartments, nursing homes and other multi-residential properties will save Scott County property owners about $2 million in fiscal year 2019, according to a Quad-City Times analysis of property records.
At the time it was passed, the provision didn't get as much attention as the law's breaks for commercial and industrial properties. Backers of the change said commercial property taxes were out of whack with other states; that there needed to be a change, and the new rules would create jobs.
There's been a lot of debate about whether the law has helped the state's economy. But what's received less attention is the more favorable treatment given to multi-residential properties.
In fiscal year 2019, more than 1,000 parcels in the county were classified, at least in part, as multi-residential and were eligible for the tax breaks, according to the Times analysis.
The first half of taxes for the year will be due in September.
The multi-residential tax break certainly has been on the radar screens of local governments. In fiscal year 2019, cities in Scott County will see an $816,000 hit to their budgets as a result of the provision. And when fully implemented, in fiscal year 2024, that loss will grow to about $2.1 million, according to an estimate from the Iowa League of Cities.
The estimates for individual cities are based on projected property re-valuation growth across the state.
Statewide, the league projects, the provision will cost cities about $32 million in fiscal year 2024.
Local government officials are keenly aware of the impact, mostly because, unlike the tax break that was given to commercial and industrial properties, the state isn’t replacing revenues they lose because of the multi-residential provision.
The 2013 law required that the state "backfill" the dollars lost because of the reduction in taxes for commercial and industrial properties. So far, the state has kept its word, though there have been some discussions at the capitol about ending that provision.
In Bettendorf, for example, the tax law's commercial and industrial tax break took $661,000 out of the city’s pocket in fiscal year 2018, which ended on June 30.
The state replaced all but $20,000 of that, according to the city.
But the law didn't require a backfill for losses due to the multi-residential tax break. In 2018, the loss attributed to that piece of the law amounted to about $202,000 for Bettendorf — more than 10 times the city's loss from the commercial and industrial tax break.
The city estimates that loss will grow to $685,000 in fiscal year 2024. In that year, the proportion of a multi-residential property will be taxed at the same level as a single family home.
Currently, 78.75 percent of a multi-residential property's assessed value is subject to property tax. About 55 percent of a residential property is subject to tax.
Ninety percent of a commercial or industrial property is subject to property tax.
For the City of Davenport, the loss in 2018 amounted to about $387,000, according to the League of Cities' estimate. In 2024, it is projected to grow to $1.3 million.
The projected losses are based on re-valuation growth rates being the same as the statewide average.
Because of Iowa's school funding formula, school districts don't see the same fiscal impact as cities. In 2019, for example, the Davenport school district will see a loss of about $37,000.
"It just bothers me that the legislature, with a stroke of a pen … created this, and there was no reason to do it,” said Decker Ploehn, the city administrator in Bettendorf.
Backers of the law say there was a reason.
Some apartment owners complained that all of their property was subject to property taxes. But condominiums were treated like residential properties, with just about half of their overall value being subject to taxation.
The legislature changed that in 2013 by creating a multi-residential class and lowering, gradually, the share of its value subject to tax.
“It was a growing problem,” said Tom Sands, a former state representative from Louisa County who shepherded the law through the Iowa House. He’s now president of the Iowa Taxpayers Association. “It clearly needed to be fixed by Iowa code, and this appeared to be the simplest and most fair way to do it."
Ploehn, who is skeptical of the equity argument, doesn’t think it was fair at all.
"I just never understood the logic of converting a commercial venture" so it's treated like a residence, he said.
Backers of the law say cities are crying wolf, noting that in many cases property values are rising, allowing them to raise more revenue without raising their tax rates.
Property taxes are figured by multiplying a tax rate by a property's taxable value. Supporters of the law also say that cities too often put property into TIF districts, which also limits their budgets.
Sands, who lives in Des Moines’ East Village, says growth, including in the multi-residential class, is evident.
“You can’t throw a baseball in any direction without a new structure being built,” he says.
In Scott County, overall taxable values were up by 5.7 percent in fiscal 2019 over the year before. That's above the rate of inflation, but it also is more than twice the average over the previous three years, when overall growth was only about 2.6 percent.
Some officials in the Quad-Cities say that other parts of the state are better situated to absorb the multi-residential losses, because they're growing faster.
Scott County's budget manager, David Farmer, notes that the county ranked 6th out of the state’s eight urban counties in the rate of growth for taxable land values from fiscal years 2018 to 2019.
"We are at the tail end of economic growth of taxable values," he said.
In the multi-residential class, Scott County's taxable value declined for the 2019 fiscal year, even though it grew in Polk, Linn and Johnson counties.
Some of the largest beneficiaries of the multi-residential tax break here are the owners of big apartment complexes, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The Springs at Bettendorf, the rental community on 53rd Avenue east of Devils Glen Road, saw its property tax bill go from $644,000 in fiscal year 2017 to $578,000 this year.
The complex is owned by Continental Properties, of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
The company did not return a call seeking comment.
Also, ManorCare Health Services near Crow Creek and Utica Ridge roads saw its tax bill shrink from $297,000 to $276,000.
The facility is owned by HCR ManorCare, which is based in Toledo, Ohio. The company's facility on East Locust Street in Davenport saw its property tax bill shrink from about $89,000 to $75,000.
ManorCare's corporate office did not respond to a request for comment.
The Iowa Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, assisted living and residential care facilities, among other facilities, called the tax reform law a positive step for senior housing.
"Property tax reform, which passed in 2013, was an important and positive development in the ongoing effort to keep senior housing affordable and accessible. Ballooning property taxes across Iowa meant that seniors in search of housing, who typically live on a fixed income, were seeing housing costs rise, and increases in property taxes were a key driver," Brent Willett, the association's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Critics of the property tax law say the more favorable treatment of apartments and other rental properties would be more palatable if renters got a break as a result.
But they say that didn't happen.
"Their rent hasn't gone down, so they're certainly not passing the savings to renters," said state Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, who voted against the 2013 changes.
Median rents for multi-family buildings in Scott County went up by about 6 percent over the past 5 years, according to Zillow.
Statewide, the increase was 4.4 percent, while in Polk County rents went up about 15 percent for the same period.
Sands, the former state rep and proponent of the tax breaks, said he believes that rents at apartment buildings in the state would be even higher had it not been for the property tax reduction, because it is putting downward pressure on rental rates.
He also says he believes it is incentivizing new construction.