Most tax laws carry the same odds: Some will win, others will lose.
When Iowa lawmakers made historic changes to Iowa's property tax code in 2013, the predictable occurred: Property owners saved money, but local government budgets lost money.
The law reimbursed local governments for some of those losses, but not all — not the part of the law that provides more favorable treatment for apartments, nursing homes and other multi-residential properties.
As a result, local governments are losing more revenue each year because of the provision, even as property owners have been reaping greater savings.
When fully rolled out in about six years, the changes are projected to cost cities across the state $32 million. Local governments in the Quad-Cities will share in those losses.
