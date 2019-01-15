Around 800 billiards players will compete in a championship tournament in downtown Davenport this week.
Wednesday through Sunday, the Quad-Cities will host the Omega Billiards American Cue Sports Alliance Midwest 8-Ball Championships. To accommodate the 800 players, the RiverCenter's south building in Davenport has been transformed into a large pool hall with 80 tables.
The players will compete in 15 divisions with more than $40,000 in prize money, according to a news release. Admission is free to the public.
This is the second year the Midwest championship tournament has been held in the Quad-Cities, according to the release. Since 2005, the Quad-Cities has hosted the Iowa championship seven times.
"We’re thrilled to serve as host of the 2019 ACS Midwest 8-Ball Championships," said Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities. "800 of the best pool players will compete for four days in the 8-Ball Tournament showcasing their talent at the RiverCenter. Sporting events are incredibly important for our economic development and branding efforts and we are grateful for the partnership that we have with American Cue Sports in hosting their championship event."
The event is being held in collaboration with the city of Davenport, the RiverCenter, Downtown Davenport Partnership, Quad-Cities Lodging Association and Visit Quad-Cities, Herrell said.
For a schedule of events and more information, visit americancuesports.org.