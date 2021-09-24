 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTE: Argrow's House to hold ribbon-cutting Sept. 30
0 Comments
BIZ BYTES

BIZ BYTE: Argrow's House to hold ribbon-cutting Sept. 30

  • 0

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope will hold its fourth annual fundraiser and the launch of The Argrow’s Center for Healing and Hope at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at 2313 44th St., Moline.

An open house for the general public will run from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a virtual celebration at 7 p.m. The latter will include a speech from Catherine Wales, who works with women survivors of gender-based violence in Same, Tanzania.

Argrow's House is a safe space in the Greater Quad Cities Region where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse.

Tickets for this event can be purchased on Eventbrite until Sept. 30 and by visiting argrowshouse.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker speaks about Illinois electric vehicle expansion

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News