 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTE: Community Health Care receives $250,000 grant
0 Comments
topical alert

BIZ BYTE: Community Health Care receives $250,000 grant

  • 0
Community Care Health, Inc.

Community Care Health Inc.

Community Health Care, Inc., has received a $250,000 grant award from Aetna Better Health of Illinois to develop an integrated behavioral health and primary care program that will address the whole person, enhance access and create collaborative, coordinated care.

The grant will allow Community Health Care, Inc. help prevent chronic mental health illness, detection, diagnosis, treat and manage chronic mental health conditions and addiction, Tom Bowman, CEO of Community Health Care, said in a news release.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Consumer Price Growth Cools

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News