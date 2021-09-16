BIZ BYTE: Community Health Care receives $250,000 grant

Community Health Care, Inc., has received a $250,000 grant award from Aetna Better Health of Illinois to develop an integrated behavioral health and primary care program that will address the whole person, enhance access and create collaborative, coordinated care.
The grant will allow Community Health Care, Inc. help prevent chronic mental health illness, detection, diagnosis, treat and manage chronic mental health conditions and addiction, Tom Bowman, CEO of Community Health Care, said in a news release.
