BIZ BYTE: WIU's online RN to BSN nursing program named one of top 25 in the nation

MACOMB, Ill. — The online RN to BSN program of Western Illinois University's School of Nursing has been named one of the top 25 best programs in the nation for 2022.
WIU ranked 20th on the list, which was compiled by Value Colleges.
All 30 spring 2021 graduates of the WIU School of Nursing passed their National Council Licensure Exam examination on the first attempt.
Value Colleges commended WIU for consistently ranking among the best online BSN programs in Illinois.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.