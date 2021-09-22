 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTE: WIU's online RN to BSN nursing program named one of top 25 in the nation
0 Comments
topical alert

BIZ BYTE: WIU's online RN to BSN nursing program named one of top 25 in the nation

  • Updated
  • 0

MACOMB, Ill. — The online RN to BSN program of Western Illinois University's School of Nursing has been named one of the top 25 best programs in the nation for 2022.

WIU ranked 20th on the list, which was compiled by Value Colleges.

All 30 spring 2021 graduates of the WIU School of Nursing passed their National Council Licensure Exam examination on the first attempt.

Value Colleges commended WIU for consistently ranking among the best online BSN programs in Illinois.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Global supply chain chaos

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News