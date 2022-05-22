 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

BIZ BYTEES: Rock Island Auction Company sets record

  • 0
111219-RIA-Auction-002 (copy)

The Rock Island Auction Company is expanding its antique collectible firearms sales operations to the Lone Star State.

 FILE PHOTO

Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC), announced last week that its May Premier Auction achieved $28.2 million in total sales, with a pair of Ulysses S. Grant Remington revolvers selling for $5.17 million on opening day of the three-day auction that took place May 13-15.

The May Premier Auction was the second-largest auction in the history of the company. The Remington revolvers, numbered 1 and 2, were previously owned by Civil War general and 18th President Ulysses S. Grant. The sale of the revolvers shattered the auction house’s previous record, which was the sale of a garniture of six arms presented to Napoleon Bonaparte at $2.875 million in December 2021.

The auction also included arms from well-known figures such as Wild Bill Hickok, Frank Sinatra, J. Edgar Hoover and a Colt Single Action Army revolver documented as a battlefield pickup at the Little Bighorn.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kwik Trip to install Bitcoin ATMs

Kwik Trip to install Bitcoin ATMs

The La Crosse convenience store chain is partnering with Coinsource to install Bitcoin ATMs at over 800 Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News