BIZ BYTEES: Rock Island Auction Company sets record

Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC), announced last week that its May Premier Auction achieved $28.2 million in total sales, with a pair of Ulysses S. Grant Remington revolvers selling for $5.17 million on opening day of the three-day auction that took place May 13-15.

The May Premier Auction was the second-largest auction in the history of the company. The Remington revolvers, numbered 1 and 2, were previously owned by Civil War general and 18th President Ulysses S. Grant. The sale of the revolvers shattered the auction house’s previous record, which was the sale of a garniture of six arms presented to Napoleon Bonaparte at $2.875 million in December 2021.