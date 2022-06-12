 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: 2022 UnityPoint Health Cup to benefit Trinity Surgical Services’ mission of excellence and innovation

Tee times and sponsorships are available for the 2022 UnityPoint Health Cup golf outing.

The fundraiser will be held Friday, Sept. 16, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. All proceeds will benefit UnityPoint Health-Trinity Surgical Services department, which provides surgical excellence and innovation for the community across all service lines at UnityPoint Health-Trinity.

Trinity Health Foundation and Trinity senior leaders will host a 19th hole gathering following afternoon tee times for golfers to enjoy.

Registration, which must be made online at https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/unitypointhealthcup.aspx, is open to the public.

The cost is $250 per golfer, $1,000 per foursome, which includes greens fee, cart rental, continental breakfast, lunch, golfer gift and access to 19th hole gathering.

