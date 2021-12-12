BIZ BYTES: Adamson is WIU's employee for December

Western Illinois University Center for Career Preparation and Employer Engagement Director Audrey Adamson has been named the Al and Elaine Goldfarb Civil Service Employee of the Month for December 2021.
Adamson began working at WIU in July 2012 as the assistant director of Student Services on WIU's Quad-Cities campus. She transitioned to Civil Services as a program coordinator in February 2019, as senior assistant director of Student Services for WIU-QC Student Services.
She was reallocated by audit in December 2020 to director of the Center for Career Preparation and Employer Engagement for WIU's retention department.
According to her nominators, Adamson is "one of the hardest working people on campus," who "comes to work every day with a smile on her face."