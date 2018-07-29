Allegiant, which offers air service at the Quad-City International Airport, announced it is now the official airline of Minor League Baseball.
The organizations announced the national partnership agreement Thursday. With more than 115 current overlapping markets in the U.S., Allegiant is now the official airline of America's hometown baseball teams, officials said in a news release.
"We’re beyond excited to announce this new partnership with Minor League Baseball and to become the official airline for clubs nationwide," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant chief marketing officer. "Since 2001, Allegiant has flown countless sports fans to cheer on their home teams on affordable, nonstop flights, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to the 118 communities we serve as their hometown airline."
Allegiant will also offer giveaways and promotions to baseball fans, according to the news release.
The Quad-Cities River Bandits is the area's local Minor League Baseball team.
Local tour guide puts Quad-Cities on the map
Davenport is the first Iowa city, and one of around 30 cities in the country, to be listed on a new travel app, Cool Cousin.
A Davenport-based transportation company, altSTATES Travel, announced last week founder Brendan Iglehart helped Davenport be placed on the app. The free UK-based app connects travelers with vetted locals, called cousins, who share tips on favorite spots, according to a news release.
"Ever since I was a kid, I knew the Quad-Cities was a special place," Iglehart said. "I’m excited to do my part to welcome people here and share the things that make our area awesome."
For more information, follow along at Facebook.com/altstates.
—Sarah Ritter