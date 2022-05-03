BIZ BYTES: Architect recognized for public service to Quad-Cities

Saloni Sheth, a local architect and member of the American Institute of Architects, Iowa Chapter (AIA Iowa), has been recognized as a participant in the AIA Iowa Citizen Architect Program by AIA Iowa for service to the Quad-Cities area.

Sheth of Streamline Architects serves as lead architect for the Anoopam Mission, a socio-economic nonprofit organization committed to the physical, social, cultural and spiritual advancement of humanity, according to a news release. In this role, Sheth is responsible for working with the organization's trustees, senior-level leaders, and building committee to design and document an addition for the existing Shree Swaminarayan Spiritual and Cultural Center, the headquarters of Anoopam Mission USA. She has played an active role at Anoopam Mission for over 10 years.