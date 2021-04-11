BIZ BYTES:: ASABE honors X9 team, 2 individuals

MercyOne, others commit to confronting racism

MercyOne joins 22 of the nation’s largest Catholic health care systems committed to confronting systemic racism by prioritizing equity in response to COVID-19; enacting change across their own health care systems by examining and changing hiring, promotion and retention practices to ensure diversity and inclusion; forming stronger partnerships with communities of color to improve health outcomes; and leveraging their united voice to advocate for policy changes that address the root causes of racism and social injustice.

“We live in a time where we are called to come together to heal our communities and to address the challenges we face as a nation," Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO, said in a news release. "As health care professionals, our mission and our call extend to our broader communities by emphasizing the Catholic values we bring to caring for our patients every day, including compassion, reverence and justice. At MercyOne, our promise is to help each person have their best life. To fulfill our mission and stand by our promise, we are committed to address the challenges of racial disparities and health inequities by working in our communities to improve the health and outlook of everyone we are privileged to serve. MercyOne has adopted a charter to help guide and advance this work internally. Together, we must continue to find ways to address the historical challenges of our differences and find ways to unify our communities through our special ministry of mercy.”