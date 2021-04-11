BIZ BYTES:: ASABE honors X9 team, 2 individuals

Steve Newbery and Eric Fredricks are the 2021 Member and Young Member of the Year for the ASABE Quad City Section, while the X9 team from the John Deere Global Harvesting Product Development Center is the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Engineering Achievement Award for development of the John Deere X9 Combine.
The X9 combine comes in two models, the 1000 and larger 1100. The X9 1100 can harvest up to 30 acres of high yielding wheat per hour and up to 7,200 bushels per hour in high yielding corn. Unloading rates vary from 4.6 bushels per second for the 1000 to 5.3 for the 1100. The grain tank of the 1000 holds up to 420 bushels with 460 on the 1100. A new 630 to 690 horsepower 13.6 liter engine combined with an updated transmission and belt drive system results in up to 20 % less fuel used per bushel harvested. The X9 combines feature a 23% wider feeder house, dual separators and a larger cleaning shoe. The X9 received a 2021 ASABE AE50 award.
Newbery was raised on a grain and livestock farm in Morgan County, Illinois, where he was active in 4-H and graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1973. He received his B. S. and M. S. in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1977 and 1978, respectively. After starting his career at the International Harvester East Moline Works from 1978 to 1981, he joined the John Deere Harvester Works where he retired in 2016 with over 35 years of service. His career included design, quality, reliability and manufacturing engineering leading to his final position as Global Reliability Manager for Deere combines from 2009 to 2016.
Fredricks graduated from the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks in 2011 with a B. S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. In college, he participated in Formula SAE as his senior design project. He joined CNH Industrial in 2012 where he has worked on mechanical integration of electronic and hydraulic options for corn headers and the design of a lightweight stalk roll assembly and stalk chopper functional components. He became a member of ASABE in 2018, and in 2019, he accepted the position of Section Treasurer where he has done an outstanding job the past two years.
Distillery announces expansion project in LeClaire
Mississippi Distilling Company in LeClaire has started construction on its new ‘Celebration Center’ expansion.
The distillery has purchased the existing building adjacent to their patio at 229 N. Cody Road in LeClaire. Work is underway to build out the space as a 9,000-square-foot event space for weddings, parties and corporate events.
“We had rolled out this idea in 2019.” owner Garrett Burchett said in a news release. “But once we finally got everything ready to go, COVID showed up and put the plans on the shelf. We’re thrilled that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we plan to be ready for it.”
The building will feature multiple floors of open space with large windows looking at the Mississippi River along with the rooftop patio. The basement will also house a unique meeting space in the basement of the 1840s building housed inside the larger space.
The main event space will have room for banquet seating for about 160 people, private meeting areas, multiple bars and a catering kitchen. Construction is already underway with plans to be open before the summer is out.
“The space is so amazing for what we’re trying to do.” owner Ryan Burchett said. “It has a rooftop patio overlooking the river. The original brick walls from the 1840s building are exposed inside that give this space character and authentic history. We can’t wait for people to see it.’
The distillery pivoted away from expansions plans in early 2020 as the retail business was shuttered because of COVID restrictions. The plans were revived as vaccines started becoming more available.
“We think there will be great demand for a space like this.” Ryan Burchett said. “We know there’s a big back log of weddings and other events that people put on pause in 2020. We think the timing couldn’t be better for this project.”
The brothers are calling the addition the “Celebration Center” to reflect the flexible use of the space.
“This is a place for all kinds of celebrations. We envision an area where we might host our First Friday event one day, have a wedding the next day, serve a brunch on Sunday.” Garrett Burchett said. “It also isn’t lost on us that the fact that this project is even possible is something to celebrate.”
FBG Service Corporation to hold job fair
FBG Service Corporation’s Quad Cities District Office is holding a Job Fair for commercial cleaning positions on April 14, 2021 at their district office at 7930 42nd Street West in Rock Island between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
The Quad Cities District is hiring full-time and part-time janitorial staff for some of the largest businesses in the region. Interviews will be held during the event and all applicants will be placed into a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card. They will also be providing free bagels and coffee in the morning, and hot dogs and ice cream in the afternoon.
Quad Cities District Director, Scott Hess, said that, “new employees of FBG can look forward to a competitive salary, benefits, training and career advancement opportunities, flexible schedules, weekly play and the opportunity to be an employee owner.”
Applicants who are hired will receive a $250 sign-on bonus ($125 paid after 30 days and another $125 after 60 days).
Applicants are encouraged to apply online as well at www.fbgservices.com/careers
Friendship Manor receives $20,000 grant
To help ease the ongoing needs of Illinoisans created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has awarded Friendship Manor a $20,000 grant as part of its latest round of giving aimed at helping the helpers.
“We are honored to receive this grant as we enter into year two of this pandemic," Ted Pappas Jr., CEO and president of Friendship Manor, said in a news release. "This grant will be a tremendous help providing the necessary supplies to keep our residents safe, healthy and protected. We are grateful and thankful for the support.”
Blue Cross and Blue Shield selected 175 organizations across Illinois with missions focused on access to care, hunger, shelter and behavioral health care, and COVID-19 health education and vaccine access to receive $20,000 grants as part of its COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund.
Mediacom unveils enhanced WiFi
MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y. — Mediacom Communications announced recently the launch of Xtream WiFi 360pro, a new whole-home WiFi solution designed to deliver an exceptional Internet connectivity experience throughout the entire house.
Featuring eero’s TrueMesh and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, Xtream WiFi 360pro will deliver faster speeds up to 1 GIG, greater coverage and a more reliable connection down halls, around walls and to every corner of the home. eero’s TrueMesh technology intelligently routes network traffic to avoid congestion, buffering and drop-offs so customers can stream in 4K, play games and video conference with ease.
Xtream WiFi 360pro features eero Secure’s advanced safety and security measures designed to block malware, spyware, phishing and other malicious threats from customers’ devices, all while improving load times for ad-heavy sites.
Genesis programs earn Iowa Family Support credential
The Iowa Department of Management and Public Health announced recently that the Genesis VNA Bright Beginnings program and Scott County Kids Nest program of Scott, Clinton and Jackson Counties has earned the Iowa Family Support Credential. The Iowa Family Support Credential is awarded to family support and parent education programs that are validated through an external evaluation to be in substantial adherence to the Iowa Family Support Standards.
The Iowa Family Support Standards are based on the most up-to-date, evidence-based practice in the family support field. Adherence to the standards indicates that the program is providing high quality services that will result in positive outcomes for young children and their families. The Genesis VNA Bright Beginnings program and Scott County Kids Nest program met all of the 138 standards over the course of more than two years with the assistance of a program specialist. A peer review was conducted by trained peers from Iowa to validate the program’s adherence to the standards. The Iowa Family Support Credential is valid for five years.
“The Bright Beginnings team is passionate about supporting families in their quest to be self-sufficient,’’ Tera Weets, supervisor of child and family services, Genesis VNA, said in a news release. “Earning this credential demonstrates that the work we do is of the highest quality and that we produce positive outcomes, making differences in the lives of families we work with."
MercyOne, others commit to confronting racism
CLIVE, Iowa — MercyOne announced last month that it is joining with the Catholic Health Association of the United States (CHA) in a new initiative to confront racism by achieving health equity.
MercyOne joins 22 of the nation’s largest Catholic health care systems committed to confronting systemic racism by prioritizing equity in response to COVID-19; enacting change across their own health care systems by examining and changing hiring, promotion and retention practices to ensure diversity and inclusion; forming stronger partnerships with communities of color to improve health outcomes; and leveraging their united voice to advocate for policy changes that address the root causes of racism and social injustice.
“We live in a time where we are called to come together to heal our communities and to address the challenges we face as a nation," Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO, said in a news release. "As health care professionals, our mission and our call extend to our broader communities by emphasizing the Catholic values we bring to caring for our patients every day, including compassion, reverence and justice. At MercyOne, our promise is to help each person have their best life. To fulfill our mission and stand by our promise, we are committed to address the challenges of racial disparities and health inequities by working in our communities to improve the health and outlook of everyone we are privileged to serve. MercyOne has adopted a charter to help guide and advance this work internally. Together, we must continue to find ways to address the historical challenges of our differences and find ways to unify our communities through our special ministry of mercy.”
Collectively, MercyOne and the other Catholic health organizations that have signed the Catholic Health Association of the United States’ Confronting Racism by Achieving Health Equity pledge employ nearly a half million people across 46 states and the District of Columbia and care for almost 4 million patients annually.
Ruhl&Ruhl ranks as Iowa’s largest independent real estate company
Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors has ranked once again as the largest independent real estate company in Iowa. REAL Trends 500 ranks the Top 500 real estate companies in the country according to the number of residential transactions and sales volume. Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors ranks 157th nationally based on 5,172 transactions closed.
REAL Trends 500 ranks companies on residential transactions only. When farm and land and commercial transactions are added back in, Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors closed 5,203 sides in 2020. On average, Ruhl agents closed 16.7 transactions per agent in 2020.
“We are honored that families across our region trust us to guide them through such an important journey in their lives,” Chris Beason, president of Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors, said in a news release. “We earned this ranking because of the dedication and hard work of our agents and staff.”
Ruhl Realtors residential sales volume was $932,267,271, and when farm and land and commercial were included, the total sales volume was $951,461,219.
Carver Aero acquires Council Bluffs firm
Carver Aero announced last month that it had finalized the acquisition of fixed-base operator Advanced Air, Inc., in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Lisa LaMantia, president of Advanced Air, will take on a new role at Carver Aero where she will oversee all flight school operations of the company’s rapidly expanding aviation network services throughout the Midwest. Carver Aero operates FBOs in Muscatine and Davenport and is in the process of expanding into Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
The 50 employees of Advanced Air have been offered similar positions with Carver Aero. Advanced Air has more than 100 students who are enrolled in the University of Nebraska-Omaha flight program, and Carver Aero plans to expand the program further.
In addition, Advanced Air has 18 hangars, aircraft maintenance and avionics services, computer testing, fuel and line services and offers insurance approved training.
The move to Council Bluffs is the first initiative in Carver Aero’s expansion in the Midwest.
“We want to continue providing specialty services for those passionate about aviation, and we’re also looking at an emerging market of new fliers — people who, for the first time in their lives, are looking at flying on a chartered aircraft, owning a plane or having shared ownership in an aircraft, or even learning to fly after a lifetime of dreaming about it,” Carver Aero CEO Guy Lieser said. “We want to bring that nostalgic sense of wonder back to community airports, even make them again the place where families come to enjoy watching planes take off and land. We also believe airports should be huge contributors to the local economy, and we are looking forward of becoming a part of the local and regional economic development efforts.”