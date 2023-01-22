 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Ascentra Credit Union donates $50K to Friends of MLK for MLK Park Project

Friends of MLK - Ascentra and Ascentra Credit Union Foundation - Donation.jpg

Photo Caption: The senior management team from Ascentra Credit Union and the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation presents two checks totaling $50,000 to the Friends of MLK (FoMLK) to help with the construction for the $1.2 million MLK Park in Davenport. Pictured are (back row, left to right) Beth Grabin, Chief Financial Officer, Ascentra Credit Union; Vera L. Kelly, Vice President, NAACP #4019 and FoMLK Board Member; Linda Andry, President and CEO, Ascentra Credit Union; Ryan Saddler, Chief Executive Officer, FoMLK.; Brad Knutson, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Ascentra Credit Union; Alvaro Macias, Vice President of Business Development, Ascentra Credit Union; Mike Guster, Chief Operating Officer, FoMLK; (front row) Jennifer Naeve, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Ascentra Credit Union; Shirleen Martin, FoMLK Board Member; Shelly Ridgeway, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Ascentra Credit Union; Charlene Upchurch-Taylor, FoMLK Board Member; Kiki Lawton, FoMLK Board Member.

In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, 2023, Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation has pledged to donate $50,000 to the Friends of MLK (FoMLK) organization in Davenport. This donation will help them reach their fundraising goal for the first formal memorial of Dr. Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. in the city of Davenport, known as the MLK Park.

This donation includes two separate $25,000 donations. One from the credit union itself and the other from Ascentra’s charitable foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation.

“We are honored to be a partner in this investment and in preserving our Black history in downtown Davenport,” Linda Andry, president and CEO, Ascentra Credit Union, said. “Thank you to the Friends of MLK for all the hard work they are putting into making the park a reality for our community to experience, learn and enjoy.”

This donation is in response to an $800,000 fundraising campaign to help pay for the remainder of the $1.2 million project.

Rehabilitation Institue

names Pauwels CEO

Tammy Pauwels has been named CEO of the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a joint venture between UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Encompass Health. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, which is under construction at 653 52nd Ave. in Moline, is expected to begin caring for patients in July.

Pauwels, who will assume the position on Feb. 1, will be responsible for overseeing the future hospital’s day-to-day operations as well as patient care and quality. The hospital will provide 24-hour nursing care and physical, occupational and speech therapies to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and complex orthopedic conditions.

Pauwels has served in multiple leadership roles at UnityPoint Health-Trinity for more than four decades, including her most recent role as director of operations and president for Trinity Health Enterprises.

Pauwels completed her bachelor’s degree in applied management studies at St. Ambrose University. She serves on the board at Renew Moline and is a long-term committee chair for the John Deere Classic.

