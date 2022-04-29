BIZ BYTES: Ascentra Credit Union Foundation contributes $50,000 toward River Bend Food Bank facility expansion

In conjunction with Pay It Forward Day on April 28, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation (ACUF), the philanthropic arm of Ascentra Credit Union contributed $50,000 toward the expansion of the River Bend Food Bank’s facilities.

In 2021, food insecurity in the food bank’s 23-county, bi-state regions grew to more than 115,000 people, including more than 35,000 children. This means that 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 5 children are missing meals. The need for food has increased more than 50% during the pandemic, which is the largest increase in food insecurity since the 2008 recession. As a result, the River Bend Food Bank distributed nearly 22.5 million meals across their service area last year.

The food bank on Kimmel Drive in Davenport has initiated a capital campaign to support an expansion project that will add an estimated 25,000 square feet of warehouse and volunteer space, allowing them to distribute up to 50% more meals and fulfill the unmet need of people experiencing hunger in their service area.

