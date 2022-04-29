 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Ascentra Credit Union Foundation contributes $50,000 toward River Bend Food Bank facility expansion

Ascentra Credit Union Foundation committee members and representatives present the River Bend Food Bank with a $50,000 grant toward their capital campaign to add a 25,000-square foot expansion to their facility in Davenport. Pictured, from left, are Leslie Corlett, director of corporate and foundation giving, River Bend Food Bank; Shelly Ridgeway, SVP chief operations officer, Ascentra Credit Union; Larry Ridenour, board chairperson, Ascentra Credit Union; Mike Miller, president and CEO, River Bend Food Bank; Linda Andry, president and CEO, Ascentra Credit Union; Debbie Lensmeyer, committee member, Ascentra Credit Union Foundation; Jennifer Naeve, SVP and chief marketing officer, Ascentra Credit Union; and Barry Shaw, marketing team lead, Ascentra Credit Union.

In conjunction with Pay It Forward Day on April 28, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation (ACUF), the philanthropic arm of Ascentra Credit Union contributed $50,000 toward the expansion of the River Bend Food Bank’s facilities.

In 2021, food insecurity in the food bank’s 23-county, bi-state regions grew to more than 115,000 people, including more than 35,000 children. This means that 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 5 children are missing meals. The need for food has increased more than 50% during the pandemic, which is the largest increase in food insecurity since the 2008 recession. As a result, the River Bend Food Bank distributed nearly 22.5 million meals across their service area last year.

The food bank on Kimmel Drive in Davenport has initiated a capital campaign to support an expansion project that will add an estimated 25,000 square feet of warehouse and volunteer space, allowing them to distribute up to 50% more meals and fulfill the unmet need of people experiencing hunger in their service area.

