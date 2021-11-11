BIZ BYTES: Ascentra partners with Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

Ascentra Credit Union is joining the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.
According to the Salvation Army, in 2020, 8 million people fell into poverty, which is the most on record.
Ascentra President and CEO Linda Andry joined local dignitaries on Friday, Nov. 5, during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff to drop an initial donation into the red kettle.
During October, November and December, Ascentra’s RIDE 50 holiday auto loan promotion is giving $50 cash to borrowers and donating $50 to the Salvation Army for every approved auto loan. All funds raised through this promotion will be kept within the community that the borrower indicates. In 2019, this promotion raised more than $12,400.