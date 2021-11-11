 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Ascentra partners with Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
BIZ BYTES: Ascentra partners with Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

Linda Andry - Red Kettle Kickoff

President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union, Linda Andry joined local dignitaries in making an initial contribution to the local 2021 Red Kettle Campaign during the kickoff event at the Hy-Vee in Milan on Friday.

 CONTRIBUTED

Ascentra Credit Union is joining the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

According to the Salvation Army, in 2020, 8 million people fell into poverty, which is the most on record.

Ascentra President and CEO Linda Andry joined local dignitaries on Friday, Nov. 5, during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff to drop an initial donation into the red kettle.

During October, November and December, Ascentra’s RIDE 50 holiday auto loan promotion is giving $50 cash to borrowers and donating $50 to the Salvation Army for every approved auto loan. All funds raised through this promotion will be kept within the community that the borrower indicates. In 2019, this promotion raised more than $12,400.

