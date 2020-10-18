Biz Bytes: Ascentra pledges $15K to United Way to address local inequities

Ascentra Credit Union has made a $15,000 pledge over the next three years to the United Way Quad Cities’ efforts to help address the inequities that affect Blacks and minorities throughout the Quad-Cities region. Ascentra joins a growing list of investor businesses and organizations, in a community-wide joint effort led by the United Way Quad Cities, whose aim is to raise $200,000 to help fund strategic efforts that address the racial gaps in various aspects of the community.

For the past five years, the United Way has worked closely with partners to measure and monitor academic benchmarks for Scott and Rock Island county K-12 student achievement, track employment and jobs trends, median income, housing, poverty and health and well-being measures. The collective data illustrates too many Black Quad-City residents start out and face a lifetime of historical and modern roadblocks keeping them from thriving.

“The Black and Latino communities are also the hardest hit by COVID-19, exposing the health and economic disparities resulting from years of disinvestment and structural racial barriers. The correlation between race and achievement gaps in education, income and health makes it critical for United Way to address racial equity strategically,” United Way Quad Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman said in a news release.