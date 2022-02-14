 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIZ BYTES: Ascentra promotion raises $12,150 for Salvation Army

  • 0
Ride 50

As a result of its holiday auto loan promotion, Ascentra Credit Union presents the Quad Cities Salvation Army with a check for $12,150. Pictured (from left) are Maj. Robert Doliber, Quad Cities coordinator, Salvation Army; Kelle Larned, director of programs and operations, Salvation Army; Linda Andry, president and CEO, Ascentra Credit Union; Jennifer Naeve, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Ascentra Credit Union; Shelly Ridgeway, senior vice president and chief operations officer, Ascentra Credit Union; and Marissa Soliz-Davison, development and volunteer coordinator, Salvation Army.

 CONTRIBUTED

Members of Ascentra Credit Union raised more than $23,000 through the credit union’s Ride 50 auto loan promotion during the 2021 holiday season.

Beginning in October 2021, Ascentra members who qualified for an auto loan or refinance received $50 to help with holiday spending, and the company made a $50 donation to the Salvation Army in their community.

“Through the amazing partnership with Ascentra Credit Union and very generous communities this season, The Salvation Army has been able to not only reach our Christmas campaign goal but exceed it by 5% and help hundreds of families in need,” Maj. Robert Doliber, the Salvation Army’s Quad Cities coordinator, said. “In these trying times, people continue to struggle with affordable housing and food insecurity, but because of the success of the Ride 50 promotion, Hope Marches On for these families throughout the year.”

Combined, Ascentra’s nine branches processed 462 auto loans which raised $23,100. The five branches in the Quad-Cities raised $12,150, the Moline branch raised $3,050, the Muscatine branch raised $3,700 and the two branches in Clinton raised $4,200.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Credit card 'perks' that aren't actually perks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News