BIZ BYTES: Ascentra promotion raises $12,150 for Salvation Army

Beginning in October 2021, Ascentra members who qualified for an auto loan or refinance received $50 to help with holiday spending, and the company made a $50 donation to the Salvation Army in their community.

“Through the amazing partnership with Ascentra Credit Union and very generous communities this season, The Salvation Army has been able to not only reach our Christmas campaign goal but exceed it by 5% and help hundreds of families in need,” Maj. Robert Doliber, the Salvation Army’s Quad Cities coordinator, said. “In these trying times, people continue to struggle with affordable housing and food insecurity, but because of the success of the Ride 50 promotion, Hope Marches On for these families throughout the year.”