BIZ BYTES: Ascentra selected for philanthropy award by Association of Fundraising Professionals
Ascentra award

Lysa Hegland, president of the Illinois Quad Cities Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, presents Ascentra President and CEO, Linda Andry, with an award  for being the 2021 Outstanding Corporation/Corporate Foundation in celebration of National Philanthropy Day. Pictured from left, front to back, are Jay England, Ascentra chief financial officer; Kathleen Badejo, QCCF grantmaking specialist; Hegland; Andry; Jennifer Naeve, Ascentra chief marketing officer; Shelly Ridgeway, Ascentra chief operations officer; Brad Knutson chief technology officer; Larry Ridenour, Ascentra Board chair; Mary Soeder, Ascentra Board member; Kelly Thompson, QCCF vice president of grantmaking and community iInitiatives; Anne Calder, QCCF vice president of development; and Angie Owen, Ascentra Foundation committee.

 CONTRIBUTED

Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation received the Outstanding Corporation/Corporate Foundation Philanthropy Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals Quad Cities Chapter during its committee meeting Dec. 13 in Bettendorf.

Ascentra was nominated for the award by the Quad Cities Community Foundation for “its contributions to the Quad-Cities and beyond in its day-to-day business, in its corporate giving and in its philanthropic efforts through the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation.”

“In total the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation has granted over $500,000 since it was created in 2013," Vice President of Grantmaking and Community Initiatives Kelly Thompson said. "Beyond all the numbers, the leaders of Ascentra have the biggest hearts we know. They seek the best grant-making opportunities every year, thoughtfully and with deep respect for nonprofit organizations and community”.

The AFP Outstanding Corporate Philanthropy Award honors a corporation or its corporate foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles towards philanthropy and community involvement.

