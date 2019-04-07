Several organizations have announced they will be providing relief to Iowa residents and farmers affected by recent flooding.
The Iowa Association of Realtors, or IAR, has partnered with the National Association of Realtors, or NAR, to provide assistance for flood-stricken areas of Iowa, according to a news release. NAR's Realtor Relief Foundation has awarded IAR a $250,000 grant, with IAR contributing an additional $25,000.
"The floods are far-reaching in Iowa, impacting hundreds of thousands of Iowans," said IAR President, John Goede, in the release. "Fifty-nine of Iowa’s 99 counties were declared disaster areas by Gov. Reynolds. Many of our neighbors have sustained heavy losses. Iowa residents are known for helping their neighbors in need."
Individual households impacted by the recent flooding can apply for mortgage payment assistance or rental costs due to displacement, for up to $1,000. For more information, visit the Iowa Realtors website.
In addition, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, or IFBF, is launching the Farming Community Disaster Exchange for Iowans impacted by the floods or seeking assistance. The online exchange, at IowaFarmBureau.com/floods, allows residents to offer goods and services to those in need, according to a news release.
"As Iowans fight their way through this $2 billion devastation, it’s important to keep the lines of communication open, and that’s what we are offering through our online exchange," said IFBF President Craig Hill, in the release. "We’ve had calls from around the country from folks willing to donate goods and services. This exchange is a way to connect those people with farmers and Iowans in need impacted by the floods."
He said residents, for example, can offer assistance for clean-up, hay for livestock or fresh water for homes if wells were contaminated.
"Iowa livestock farmers are also having a tough time navigating flood-damaged roads to feed their animals or to take them to market," Hill said. "Maybe their trucks got stuck in the mud or their tractors got damaged from floods. All these challenges can also be opportunities for Iowans to embrace the see a need/fill a need approach, which will help us all get through this."
Ruhl & Ruhl named largest private Iowa real estate firm
Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors has once again been named the largest privately-owned real estate company in Iowa.
Real Trends 500 ranks the top 500 real estate companies in the country according to the number of residential transactions and sales volume. Ruhl & Ruhl ranks No. 1 in Iowa and placed 130th nationally, according to a news release.
The ranking was based on the company's 5,336 transactions closed in 2018. On average, agents closed more than 16 transactions each last year.
"We are proud of the care, effort and hard work our agents and staff put in to earn this ranking," said Chris Beason, President of Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, in the release. "Our team is honored to help so many local families through such an important process in their lives."
The company's residential sales volume was more than $890,487,000. When including farm, land and commercial the total sales volume was more than $917,973,000, according to the release.
—Sarah Ritter