BIZ BYTES: AT&T donates $20k to King's Harvest

King’s Harvest Ministries was one of four Iowa food banks to receive a donation from AT&T in recent days.
The $20,000 gift from the telecommunications company was the largest the company made in the Hawkeye State, according to a news release.
“These contributions to community organizations were the result of conversations with our employees, community and legislative leaders,” said Dustin Blythe, director of external affairs at AT&T Iowa, in the news release.
“We are pleased to dedicate resources where they help the most, providing people with access to food and other needed services during this difficult time.”
Additionally, AT&T contributed $10,000 to the Pass the Pork program, a statewide effort that allows Iowa pig farmers to donate hogs who are processed for local food bank needs.
Illinois Walmart workers receive additional bonus
According to a news release, Walmart hourly associates received another cash bonus in their paychecks Thursday, totaling more than $13.5 million across Illinois.
“This bonus – the third in less than three months – awards $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates and $400 to assistant managers,” the news release said.
Healthcare provider recognized for quality of care
Rockford-based Rosecrance was recently recognized by four insurance companies for its commitment to providing the highest level of care to its clients.
Rosecrance, which operates New Life Outpatient Center in Davenport, was honored by Aetna, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna and Optum with each company’s highest honor for quality of care.
“We are extremely grateful that these companies understand and value the work we do every day,” said Phil Eaton, Rosecrance CEO, in a news release.
“Being recognized by such respected providers shows that our care is second to none, and it makes it much easier for clients to find hope and healing they deserve.”
Iowa native’s digital tool helps online shoppers support local
A tech company launched by Iowa native Kim Pieper allows online shoppers to identify products sold by small businesses on Amazon.
Tribe launched its small business browser extension earlier this month, a free tool to help consumers to choose and directly support, shop and purchase products from small businesses, the news release said.
“As millions of small business hemorrhage financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, they risk closing their doors as a result of the economic shutdown and limited reopening,” Pieper said in the enws release.
The browser extension can be downloaded for a user’s website browser from Chrome, Safari and Firefox.
“America’s small business community has been hurting throughout this pandemic, and we felt we had to do something to support them as online stores continue to be a critical platform to sell their products,” Pieper said.
“The ability to direct our spending provides consumers with a tremendous amount of collective purchasing power to support small businesses across the country.”
Mel Foster agents honored for their work
Several real estate agents at Mel Foster Co. were recently honored for their work.
According to a news release, the awards stemmed from the 2020 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professional list and ranks the most productive agents by state and metropolitan area based on closed transaction sides and closed volume in 2019.
Geri Doyle, of the Davenport office, was ranked No. 1 in Iowa by volume and Brad Boeye, of the Bettendorf office, took No. 2 in that same category.
For individuals by sides, 10 agents ranked in the top 73 for Iowa while three ranked in the top 209 for Illinois.
For Iowa: Boeye, 7; Doyle, 9; Lucky Lang II, Davenport, 20; Sara DeWulf, Davenport, 33; Dee Shepherd, Clinton, 41; Scott Kelling, Davenport, 47; Brad Gibson, Bettendorf, 51; Candy Reaves, Davenport, 58; Jill Sorrell, Clinton, 65; and Lisa Carstens, Davenport, 70.
For Illinois: Diana Franks, Geneseo, 50; Josh Kilpatrick, Galesburg, 104; and Eve Anderson, Kewanee, 179.
“We are incredibly proud to have 13 of our agents be recognized with other elite real estate agents across the country, and continue to be in awe of these agent’s dedication, hard work and commitment to serving clients throughout the region. In Iowa, having the number one and number two agents for individuals by volume be from Mel Foster Co. is outstanding!” Lynsey Engles, president of Real Estate Brokerage at Mel Foster Co., said in the news release.
