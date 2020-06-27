BIZ BYTES: AT&T donates $20k to King's Harvest

The browser extension can be downloaded for a user’s website browser from Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

“America’s small business community has been hurting throughout this pandemic, and we felt we had to do something to support them as online stores continue to be a critical platform to sell their products,” Pieper said.

“The ability to direct our spending provides consumers with a tremendous amount of collective purchasing power to support small businesses across the country.”

Mel Foster agents honored for their work

Several real estate agents at Mel Foster Co. were recently honored for their work.

According to a news release, the awards stemmed from the 2020 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professional list and ranks the most productive agents by state and metropolitan area based on closed transaction sides and closed volume in 2019.

Geri Doyle, of the Davenport office, was ranked No. 1 in Iowa by volume and Brad Boeye, of the Bettendorf office, took No. 2 in that same category.

For individuals by sides, 10 agents ranked in the top 73 for Iowa while three ranked in the top 209 for Illinois.