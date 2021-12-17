 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTES: AT&T invests nearly $2.8 million to connect customers in Rock Island
0 Comments
topical alert

BIZ BYTES: AT&T invests nearly $2.8 million to connect customers in Rock Island

  • 0

AT&T is expanding its coverage with improved connectivity in more communities by investing nearly $2.8 million in wireless and wireline networks in Rock Island.

AT&T will invest $2 billion over the next three years to help address the digital divide nationwide.

“AT&T’s investment in Rock Island confirms our long-standing commitment to expanding coverage and helping boost the local economy,” Eileen Mitchell, president, AT&T Illinois and AT&T Great Lakes States, said in a news release.

More details about our wireless coverage in Rock Island and anywhere in the U.S., can be found on the AT&T Coverage Viewer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron threat rattles Americans into holidays

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News