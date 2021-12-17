BIZ BYTES: AT&T invests nearly $2.8 million to connect customers in Rock Island

AT&T is expanding its coverage with improved connectivity in more communities by investing nearly $2.8 million in wireless and wireline networks in Rock Island.
AT&T will invest $2 billion over the next three years to help address the digital divide nationwide.
“AT&T’s investment in Rock Island confirms our long-standing commitment to expanding coverage and helping boost the local economy,” Eileen Mitchell, president, AT&T Illinois and AT&T Great Lakes States, said in a news release.
More details about our wireless coverage in Rock Island and anywhere in the U.S., can be found on the AT&T Coverage Viewer.