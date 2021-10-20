Biz Bytes: Augustana VP to speak at Multicultural Speaker Series

Dr. Monica Smith, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Augustana College and a founding member of Quad-Cities Black Professionals in Higher Education, will serve as the next featured guest of the Multicultural Speaker Series at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at Augustana.
She will focus on the state of the workforce and how it is more diverse than ever. The workshop will focus on challenges and opportunities in managing a multigenerational workforce.
Light pastries will be provided in the event at Gavle Rooms on the fourth floor of Augustana's Gerber Center for Student Life, 3435 91/2 Ave., Rock Island.
For registration information, see gqchcc.chambermaster.com/events/details/multicultural-speaker-series-featuring-dr-monica-smith-2329.
